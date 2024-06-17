How Powerful Was A Harley-Davidson 7D Motorcycle & What's One Worth Today?

When the topic turns to classic motorcycles, it's a given that sooner or later the name Harley-Davidson will come up. As one of the biggest names in western choppers — if not the biggest — Harley-Davidson has been in business since the dawn of commercial motorcycle development in the early 1900s. All Harley-Davidson bikes have that fantastic pedigree, of course, but if you were to somehow stumble upon one of the brand's earliest productions, you wouldn't just have another motorcycle on your hands. You would have a bonafide piece of automotive history.

One standout example among vintage Harley-Davidson bikes is the 7D, originally produced all the way back in 1911. The 7D was a standout for the brand, as it was its very first bike to feature a twin-cylinder engine and paved the way for the other successful Harley-Davidson motorcycles that would come in the following decades. For this reason, the 7D has become one of the rarest Harley-Davidson bikes in the world, with only four believed to still exist intact. But what kind of performance could you expect from a prototypical twin-cylinder motorcycle, and what kind of cash could you get if one of those legendary four found its way to you?