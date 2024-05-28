10 Of The Rarest Motorcycles Ever Built

There are many reasons why a motorcycle might be rare, and not all of them are positive. Sometimes, they're built as low-volume showcases of what a manufacturer can achieve, only ever being intended to sell in very small numbers but designed to earn the maximum amount of column inches in the press and in enthusiast newsletters. Others market their rarity as an explicit selling point, being billed as luxury accessories in the same way as an ultra-expensive watch.

For every low-volume special, however, an equal number of motorcycles are rare simply because they didn't sell well enough. Sometimes, they suffered from significant flaws, eye-watering price tags, image problems, or a mix of all three. Often, these commercially unsuccessful models are deliberately written out of history by their manufacturers, although a few take on unlikely second lives as cult collectors' favorites. Whatever the reason for their low production numbers, these motorcycles are all extremely rare, to the point where even many seasoned motorcycle enthusiasts will have never seen one in real life. None, however, are built as one-offs — there are more than one of each, even if in some cases total production only ever reached low double digit figures.