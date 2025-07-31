Harley-Davidson's Newest Motorcycle Is A Vintage Throwback At A Budget Price

Some interesting news has been revealed for Harley-Davidson fans. According to Motorcycle.com, a new budget-oriented model dubbed the Sprint will be revealed this fall. The news was reportedly dropped during a second quarter earnings meeting by Harley's CEO, Jochen Zeitz.

Here's the kicker: if it comes to fruition, the 2026 Harley-Davidson Sprint will retail for under $6,000. Considering the fact that the current least expensive Harley, the Nightster, sits at $9,999, the Sprint will be the least expensive Harley by a significant margin. The brand itself isn't typically associated with budget-oriented models, and the introduction of an entry-level bike is definitely an interesting move. Harley-Davidson is planning for the Sprint to sell in big numbers and, most importantly, earn the company some much-needed cash.

Harley's bread and butter is huge cruisers and touring bikes, so it will definitely be worth watching what the Sprint ends up doing to not only Harley's bottom line, but its image as well.