Is Harley-Davidson In Financial Trouble? Here's What We Know

Harley-Davidson isn't just having a rough quarter, it's in the middle of a full-blown slump. Motorcycle revenue dropped 60% in Q4 2024. Unit sales were down 53% from the same time in 2023. For all of 2024, global shipments fell 17%, totaling around 148,862 bikes. That's roughly 11,600 fewer than the previous year.

North America, Harley's biggest market, saw sales drop 13% in Q4 alone. The first quarter of 2025 didn't improve things. Global motorcycle sales fell another 21%, including a 24% drop in the U.S. The company's 2025 guidance? Withdrawn. Management said it can't make predictions due to "uncertain macroeconomic conditions and tariffs." Meanwhile, competitors like Triumph, BMW, and Honda continue to grow.

Even Harley's electric sub-brand, LiveWire, despite having some really cool features, is struggling. It sold only 33 electric motorcycles in Q1 2025. Revenue was down 42% year-over-year. LiveWire's operating loss was $20 million that quarter; less than before, but still steep.

Harley-Davidson is not alone in facing industry headwinds. But the size of its drop, especially compared to rivals, makes clear that this isn't just a tough economy, it's a company in trouble.

