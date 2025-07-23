13 Pickup Trucks That Have A High Resale Value

Buying a brand-new pickup truck is exciting, along with the new car smell, shimmering paint and trim, untouched cabin, and factory-fresh engine. But it's no secret that buying a new vehicle comes with the unavoidable downside of depreciation. It's estimated that a new car loses 9% of its original value the moment you drive it off the dealer lot. The value continues to plummet in that first year and by year five, Kelley Blue Book says the average new vehicle is only worth 44.6% of its original purchase value. If you're not planning to keep that vehicle for the long haul, you could be in for a serious hit when it comes time to sell.

The good news for pickup truck buyers is that of the 17 models currently on the market, 13 of them beat that average by at least three points and as much as 20 percentage points. In the world of high-dollar trucks, particularly the full-size models, this translates to significant savings for high-resale trucks when it comes time to sell.

Pull out your calculators before you pull the trigger on any new truck purchase to ensure you have as much resale value as possible..