13 Pickup Trucks That Have A High Resale Value
Buying a brand-new pickup truck is exciting, along with the new car smell, shimmering paint and trim, untouched cabin, and factory-fresh engine. But it's no secret that buying a new vehicle comes with the unavoidable downside of depreciation. It's estimated that a new car loses 9% of its original value the moment you drive it off the dealer lot. The value continues to plummet in that first year and by year five, Kelley Blue Book says the average new vehicle is only worth 44.6% of its original purchase value. If you're not planning to keep that vehicle for the long haul, you could be in for a serious hit when it comes time to sell.
The good news for pickup truck buyers is that of the 17 models currently on the market, 13 of them beat that average by at least three points and as much as 20 percentage points. In the world of high-dollar trucks, particularly the full-size models, this translates to significant savings for high-resale trucks when it comes time to sell.
Pull out your calculators before you pull the trigger on any new truck purchase to ensure you have as much resale value as possible..
GMC Sierra 1500: 47.1%
Even with its price premium over the mechanically identical Chevy Silverado, GMC's Sierra 1500 manages to best the overall average five-year resale value by a few points. Be aware, however, that the 47.1% of remaining value on these full-size pickups is simply based on a crew cab and within that context, there is a wide range of variation. The relatively simple Pro trimline has a roughly $45,000 entry price, but the opulent Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate can cost more than twice that when fully loaded.
Granted, that figure nets the 420-horse 6.2-liter V8 powertrain, Super Cruise hands-free driving tech, and a richly appointed cabin. Like Chevy, GMC also offers a 2.7-liter turbocharged four, a 5.3-liter V8, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 for the Sierra if $100,000 sounds a bit high. When properly equipped, the Sierra can tow 13,200 pounds and all models come with a 13.4-inch central display with wireless smartphone mirroring, helping ensure desirability when it comes time to sell down the road.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 47.3%
Edging out its corporate cousin in five-year resale value by just two-tenths of a point, the Silverado flexes as Chevrolet's best-selling vehicle as of this writing. Like Ford, Chevy (and GMC) also offers a fully-electric version of their full-size pickup. As with other battery-powered pickups like the F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T, the Silverado EV does not perform well in the five-year resale metric, with a figure of just 32.2% according to KBB. No matter, as the current Silverado 1500 is a solid all-around truck in ICE spec.
Part of the fourth generation that landed in 2019, these full-size pickups can be configured with a regular, extended, or crew cab body. The maximum tow rating is 100 pounds higher than the Sierra and like that GMC truck, the Chevy offers a hardcore off-roading setup for those in need of serious capability with the ZR2. Featuring spool-valve dampers from Multimatic, beefy off-road rubber, and muscle-bound styling, it's a brute likely to be popular with the overlanding set for years to come.
Chevrolet Colorado: 48.3%
Like its big brother Silverado, the Chevy Colorado has a wide array of configurations for just about any need. This includes the worksite-oriented WT model, nicely equipped LT, rough-roading Trail Boss, and tough-guy ZR2. It also manages to best the Silverado in five-year resale values according to KBB. However, Chevy only sells its midsize truck with a crew cab and one powertrain. The latter is a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 making a stout 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.
It pairs with an eight-speed automatic to spin the rear wheels and, like all the body-on-frame trucks here, can be fitted with traditional four-wheel drive. Prices start at $33,595 for 2025, but tack on the five-figure Bison Edition package to a loaded ZR2 and that number balloons beyond $65,000. In fairness, the Colorado ZR2 Bison is a true beast, ready to battle the likes of a Tacoma Trailhunter and Gladiator Rubicon with its massive 35-inch all-terrain tires, trick Multimatic dampers, and high-riding suspension.
Hyundai Santa Cruz: 51.3%
Straddling the line between pickup truck and crossover with a cargo bed, the Hyundai Santa Cruz manages to maintain a high resale value regardless of what you want to call it. Like its Honda Ridgeline competitor, the Santa Cruz shares a platform with a crossover, in this case the Hyundai Tucson. That means unibody construction versus the body-on-frame design of traditional pickups. This also means a smoother ride against the likes of a Ford Ranger, but a lower towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, versus the Ford's 7,500-pound rating.
The Hyundai's bed can't quite fit a sheet of plywood between the wheel wells, but the length stretches to 75 inches with the tailgate lowered. As a Hyundai, the Santa Cruz is also the only pickup here that comes with 3 years of complimentary maintenance. Jeep matches that with its Gladiator, but the 46.9% five-year resale value prevented it from earning a spot on this list. For maximum performance from the Santa Cruz, look to the optional turbocharged inline-four that is good for 281 horsepower, 311 lb-ft of torque, and comes paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Ford F-150: 51.5%
The Ford F-150 may have lost its title as the best-selling U.S. vehicle, but it remains a strong performer on the used market with a 51.5% residual value after 5 years, according to KBB. This is for a crew cab model and like all the trucks listed here, it's important to remember that these resale values are estimates and will vary based on actual configuration. For example, a two-door F-150 XL with steel wheels and a $38,810 sticker is a far cry from a four-door Platinum Plus with its staggering list of features and $89,240 entry price.
No matter how you slice it, the F-150 with an ICE performs significantly better than its battery-powered stablemate, the Lightning, which holds just 40.6% of its value after five years. Of the many 2025 F-150 variants, our money would be on a PowerBoost trimline with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine. Packing 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, these F-150s can also be fitted with a 7.2-kilowatts onboard generator capable of powering two 120-volt outlets and one 240-volt receptacle in the bed.
GMC Canyon: 52.3%
The midsize GMC Canyon holds on to an extra 4% of its value over 5 years versus its Chevy Colorado mechanical twin. Of course, with the GMC badge comes a fatter bottom line. You'd have to do a bit of math to determine if the upcharge is worth the long-term value on a specific model, but it is undoubtedly a strong contender in this reinvigorated truck segment. All Canyons come with the same "TurboMax" mill found in the Colorado, so ample power is a given. Other standard fare includes a fully digital gauge cluster, an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, Google built-in, and wireless smartphone integration.
Unlike the Colorado, the Canyon is available with serious luxury in Denali spec that brings fancy leather upholstery, a head-up display, and 20-inch rims. It also starts at $52,000. If off-roading is more your speed, the Canyon takes a page out of the Colorado ZR2 playbook with its AT4 model. Replete with Multimatic DSSV dampers and the requisite aggressive styling, the $45,700 Canyon AT4 may be more palatable from a price perspective, knowing it should keep at least half that value down the road.
Nissan Frontier: 52.3%
Retaining more than half its original value after five years, the Nissan Frontier makes a compelling case for purchase. Direct competitors like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma fare better on this front, but for Nissan fans, the Frontier is the only option as the full-size Titan has been retired. Part of the third generation that debuted in 2022, these Frontiers ushered in much-needed newness as the prior series stretched all the way back to 2005.
Offered in a range of specs from contractor-friendly S guise for about $33,000 to the trail-ready PRO-4X for about $41,000, every Nissan Frontier comes with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6. Making 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, it offers a classic truck powertrain approach against the more commonly used turbocharged four cylinders on the market today. It's worth noting that you can spend closer to $50,000 on the range-topping Frontier PRO-4X when desirable add-ons like a Fender audio system, leather upholstery, and heated seats are included. But, with such a high resale value, spending up may be worth it to some.
Honda Ridgeline: 52.5%
The Honda Ridgeline has historically competed in its own segment, that being unibody pickup trucks. Sharing a platform with the Honda Pilot, one of many crossovers in the current Honda lineup, the Ridgeline has more competition than ever from the likes of Ford's Maverick and Hyundai's Santa Cruz. All take the approach of mild pickup utility with a focus on carlike drivability, but only the Ridgeline does so with a naturally aspirated V6. Making 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, it translates to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, which is an important consideration for any truck buyer.
Of course, the 52.5% residual value five years down the road is worth keeping in mind when buying a new Ridgeline too. Quite a bit pricier than base models of the Maverick and Santa Cruz, the Honda works to justify that premium with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), a competent off-roader in TrailSport trim, a long list of standard advanced driver aids as part of the Honda Sensing bundle, and its relatively large in-bed storage bin.
Ford Maverick: 52.8%
The only compact pickup truck currently for sale in the U.S., the Ford Maverick sits near the top in resale value among its larger peers. Other highlights include the lowest entry price of around $25,000 and an available fuel-sipping 191-horse hybrid powertrain that achieves d42 mpg in city driving, 35 mpg on the highway, and 38 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models. If you prefer a little more punch from your pickup, Ford also offers a turbocharged four-cylinder setup good for 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.
Updates to the 2025 Maverick include the ability to pair AWD with the hybrid mill and a new Lobo trim line that brings '90s street truck style courtesy of a lowered suspension, turbofan-style wheels, and special interior design touches. All Mavericks feature a 13.2-inch central display and, belying its petite size, it can tow up to 4,000 pounds when properly equipped. Ford also endows the Maverick with its Pro Trailer Assist and Pro Trailer Backup systems to make things easier on this front.
Ford Ranger: 54.2%
Tops among the Blue Oval's portfolio of pickup trucks when it comes to five-year resale value, the Ford Ranger was made even more enticing as of the 2024 model year. That marked the start of the latest generation and a move away from the prior model that was new to American consumers in 2019, but familiar to the rest of the world where it had been on sale for many years as the Ranger T6.
Comprehensively redesigned, these modern Rangers can tow up to 7,500 pounds and feature a variety of powertrains, including a turbocharged four with 270 horsepower or a turbocharged six with 315 horses. There is also the new Raptor model that hogs the limelight with its 405-horsepower 3.0-liter boosted V6 and chassis upgrades aimed at desert racing dominance. But in our drive of a midpack 2024 Ranger XLT, we found plenty to like about this high-resale value truck, including the relatively impressive 22-mpg observed fuel economy.
Ram 1500: 57.2%
Like Nissan, Ram only offers a single pickup in the light-duty segment, that being the Ram 1500. But, with a 57.2% resale value after five years, according to iSeeCars, it's worth taking a look at this offering from the third automaker within Detroit's Big Three. Particularly when it comes to the 2025 Ram 1500 that boasts a host of updates like a screen-heavy cabin with a 14.5-inch central display and a range-topping $87,000 Tungsten trim with climatized front seats and a 23-speaker audio system from Klipsch.
Perhaps the biggest news with Ram's bread-and-butter pickup is the retirement of the V8 engine in favor of a twin-turbo straight-six. Dubbed the Hurricane, it promises to help truck traditionalists forget the Hemi thanks to its 420-horsepower output in base spec or 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque in High Output guise. We're looking forward to the upcoming Dakota replacement and hybridized Ramcharger with its claimed 690-mile range.
In the meantime, the regular old Ram 1500 is a great bet for those who prioritize high resale values with their pickup truck.
Toyota Tacoma: 59.8%
Considering Toyota has won Kelley Blue Book's Best Brand title in the resale category for eight out of the last nine years, it's not too surprising to see the Tacoma sitting near the top of this high-resale truck rundown. And as any car enthusiast can tell you, the Tacoma enjoys a cult-like following thanks to a reputation for bulletproof reliability built over decades of use. All of which brings us to the fourth-generation Tacoma that arrived in 2024. It dropped the long-running V6 powertrain option in favor of an all boosted four-pot engine lineup.
There is a hybrid variant, but it is of the performance variety with 326 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, a fuel-sipper it is not. Something Toyota did carry over from the prior series was the Tacoma with a manual transmission. Only sold with the non-hybrid powertrain, which is good for 278 horsepower and 317 torques, we found the clutch action light, but the gear ratios tricky to manage. Fortunately, Toyota offers a huge range of new Tacomas with an automatic transmission in everything from basic work trucks to the hard-charging TRD Pro.
Toyota Tundra: 64.9%
Boasting a nearly 65% five-year resale value, the Toyota Tundra is easily the high-resale truck champ. That figure is more than double the 32.2% resale value of a Chevy Silverado EV, which comes in the lowest for this metric of any truck currently on sale in the U.S. To put a finer point on it, a $50,000 Tundra would be worth an extra $8,900 after five years than an identically priced GMC Sierra. These numbers are not set in stone and will vary, but it is still a meaningful delta and one that any full-size truck buyer should bear in mind.
Unlike the GM trucks, Toyota no longer offers a V8 in its third-gen Tundra, but the range of 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 mills is not any less impressive when it comes to output. The top-spec hybrid version makes 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque and comes standard in the Tundra Platinum, which we were impressed with. You can also go the bare bones SR route or find a glitzy Capstone Tundra with its $80,000 buy-in. Regardless of trimline, buyers of a new Tundra can rest easy knowing that when it comes time to sell, they've got the highest resale value truck currently on the market.
Methodology
To create this list of high-resale value trucks, we pulled data on five-year depreciation from Kelley Blue Book and other reputable sources like iSeeCars to verify the information is as accurate as possible. The percentage shown with each truck represents the remaining value after five years against the original purchase price. Trucks are ranked from lowest to highest resale values.