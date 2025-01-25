Ram Finally Reveals Release Year & Powertrain Options For New Mid-Size Truck

It's no secret that Ram has wanted to expand their pickup truck footprint for some time now — in fact, we talked about that likelihood over a year ago. As full-size pickup trucks continue to add capability, size, and price, midsize trucks fill the space they leave behind. The Ram 1500, for example, is an upscale truck that offers a lot of capability, but there's plenty of room in the lineup for something smaller and less expensive. The Ram Rampage already proves that point abroad. Now, Ram has confirmed that a midsize truck that could fill that void in the United States is on the way.

According to a memo obtained by Automotive News "approximately 1,500 UAW-represented employees" will return to work at the now-idle Stellantis assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The new midsize Ram truck, according to the United Autoworkers Union, will begin production in 2027. Ram representatives have since confirmed the details in the memo, although they've given precious few details about their plans for the upcoming truck.

With several capable midsize pickup trucks available across several different brands, however, Ram will be facing tough competition. Trucks like Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and even the Honda Ridgeline all offer competitive feature sets worth considering. Whatever form the new midsize Ram takes, it will have its work cut out for it.

