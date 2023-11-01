There's A New RAM Midsize Truck Coming: Here's What We Know
The Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado have been back for a number of years now after both models went on a short hiatus. However, Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) is noticeably absent from the recent midsize truck renaissance. With the exception of the strictly enthusiast-focused Jeep Gladiator, the Dodge Dakota was the last midsize truck from the Chrysler family. However, that hole in the product lineup looks like it's going to change.
As a result of the ongoing United Autoworkers Union (UAW) strike, the union managed to strike a tentative deal with Stellantis. UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer released a statement outlining more details of the agreement. Part of said tentative deal is the reopening of the Stellantis-run Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was closed eight months ago, according to a UAW press release.
VP Rich Boyer said that with the opening of the new plant, workers will start the assembly of a new RAM midsize truck.
A new assembly plant for a new RAM
Details are scarce at the moment, and the ink hasn't even dried on Stellantis and the UAW's tentative agreement. Still, the introduction of a new RAM midsize has the potential to be huge not only for UAW workers who will get their jobs at the Belvidere Assembly back but also for future truck fans who want a truck that's potentially going to be a lot smaller than the behemoth pickups you can buy today. With the completion of whatever truck RAM has in store, the Big Three will compete once again at every level of the truck market.
It is not yet known what the new truck will look like, what it will be called, or what the powerplant will be comprised of. It's worth noting that with the reopening of the Belvidere Plant, the UAW also announced that Stellantis will be constructing a new battery plant. But before you get excited over a hybrid midsize RAM, the batteries may be used to assemble RAM's upcoming full-size electric truck, the REV.
RAM's parent company, Stellantis, declined to comment on the midsize truck announcement.