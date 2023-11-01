There's A New RAM Midsize Truck Coming: Here's What We Know

The Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado have been back for a number of years now after both models went on a short hiatus. However, Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) is noticeably absent from the recent midsize truck renaissance. With the exception of the strictly enthusiast-focused Jeep Gladiator, the Dodge Dakota was the last midsize truck from the Chrysler family. However, that hole in the product lineup looks like it's going to change.

As a result of the ongoing United Autoworkers Union (UAW) strike, the union managed to strike a tentative deal with Stellantis. UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer released a statement outlining more details of the agreement. Part of said tentative deal is the reopening of the Stellantis-run Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was closed eight months ago, according to a UAW press release.

VP Rich Boyer said that with the opening of the new plant, workers will start the assembly of a new RAM midsize truck.