Here's Why Dodge Discontinued The Dakota Pickup Truck

The cross-country roadtrip is an American dream, and I completed mine in a Dodge Dakota with my brother after graduating college. When we set off, that 2004 pickup truck already had 120,000 miles on it, and our months of travel added another 11,000 to its odometer. The 4-door cabin gave us all the room we needed for coolers of food and other supplies, while the truck bed, with a bed cap for cover, provided our sleeping quarters.

Through the dirt roads of Utah and the icy mountains of Montana, my Dakota held strong. In fact, the only damage it had after two months of long-distance trucking was a scratch on the tailgate (which could've been avoided had my brother not backed up into an "invisible" piece of rebar). When I returned from my travels, I had a deep respect for the Dodge Dakota line of pickup trucks.

Sadly, parent company Chrysler discontinued production of the Dodge Dakota in 2011, with no official statements why the decision was made nor if the Dakota line would ever return. The main culprit seems to be the waning popularity of midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. After all, full-size Dodge pickups like the Ram 1500 and 2500 are still selling like hotcakes, while the Dakota saw about a 90% drop in sales between 2000 and 2010.

But the reasons for the discontinuation — one of many for Dodge — are multi-faceted, and we can only speculate why it is gone, while hoping that it might return.