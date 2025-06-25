What Is Chevrolet's Number One Selling Vehicle In 2025 (So Far)?

Chevrolet's number one selling vehicle in 2025 (so far) is the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The Silverado family consists of the Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup truck, the Silverado 2500HD heavy-duty pickup truck with plentiful levels of torque, and the Silverado EV battery electric pickup truck, which our reviewer found to have the most legit real-world range of any electric truck. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the highest-volume member of the Silverado family, the 2025 Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup truck.

The current Silverado 1500 represents the pickup truck's fourth generation, which has been in production since the 2019 model year. For 2025, the Silverado 1500 gets two new exterior paint colors, Riptide Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray on selected trims. Trim levels for the Silverado 1500 are the same as those for the 2024 model, which start with the entry-level Work Truck, proceed upward through the Custom, LT, RST, Custom Trail Boss, LTZ, and LT Trail Boss, then top out with the full-luxe High Country and the off-road specialist ZR2, which our reviewer found to be subtly magical.

Pricing for the 2025 Silverado 1500 starts at $37,000 MSRP, plus the Destination Freight Charge of $2,195 that applies to all Silverado 1500 trims. Moving on up, the Custom goes for $43,600 MSRP, the LT for $48,100 MSRP, the RST for $51,500 MSRP, the Custom Trail Boss for $51,800 MSRP, the LTZ for $57,700 MSRP, the LT Trail Boss for $58,800 MSRP, the High Country for $62,700 MSRP, and the range-topping ZR2 for $70,000 MSRP.