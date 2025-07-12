14 Of The Best And Most Comfortable Cars, Trucks, And SUVs For Short Drivers
Being short can mean struggles in many areas of life, from reaching the grocery store's top shelf to being unable to see over others' heads at the movie theater. However, complications also arise when it's time to get behind the wheel, whether you're shopping for a car or borrowing someone else's. Shorter drivers might struggle with things like climbing up into their seat, reaching the pedals, checking their blind spots, and even seeing over the hood.
The average height of a man in the U.S., according to the CDC, is 5-foot-9, while the average woman is around 5-foot-3. However, considering the fact that those are averages, there are plenty of people shorter (and taller) than those measurements. It's unclear what stature vehicle manufacturers use as a guideline, but in most cases, it doesn't seem to trend toward the lower end of the chart. Thus, many drivers—including but not just women—tend to struggle with vehicle fit. At 5-foot-5, I've had the experience of struggling to see over the hood while keeping a safe distance from the steering wheel (and airbag).
It's not just seat height that impacts fit for shorter drivers, however. We've also considered vehicle clearance, the range of steering wheel and pedal adjustments, ride comfort, and visibility. Our recommendations for the best and most comfortable vehicles for short drivers are based on vehicle features, anecdotal driver accounts, and expert-level recommendations from various sources; read more on our methodology after the list.
Toyota Prius
If you're looking for a car with great gas mileage, a Prius might be the best bet for those of smaller stature. I may not be the shortest driver on the road, but I have also never felt like the Prius is built for giants. Differences between Prius and Prius Prime may make the latter a poor choice for shorter drivers, but the standard Prius has so many seat adjustments, I'm almost scared to adjust it once I've found the sweet spot.
Some highlights with my Prius (admittedly, it's an older model — a 2013) are the fact that it's low to the ground, and everything feels accessible inside. With the power-adjusting seat, I can move in every direction (versus only being able to slide forward or back).
Your mileage may vary depending on your torso length versus how long your legs are, but the adjustability is just about infinite. Thus, the power-adjustable driver's seat is a must if you're looking for a used car. If you're buying new, make sure to choose a trim level— like the 2025 XLE—that offers the power seat.
Toyota Camry
Compared to other options on the market, Camry is one of the best cars for short drivers, and you likely won't need a particular year to reap all the benefits. As the former owner of an older (1990s) Camry, my sub-5-foot-2 mom and I can vouch for this car, but U.S. News, Kelley Blue Book, and Carfax back us up. My mom clocks in at about 5-foot-1.5 these days, and finding a car that's the right fit has always been a challenge. Our old-school Camry, however, fit the bill, and it sounds like newer models haven't changed enough to make this Toyota inaccessible to drivers of shorter stature.
Anecdotally, drivers in online forums seem to agree that the Toyota Camry is a safe bet, though some commenters suggest that certain years are preferable to others. Some newer models tend to have the same power driver's seat (like the 2025 Camry SE). Still, drivers under 5-foot-2 seem to agree that 2015 to 2017 is a good range to target if you're shopping used. Coincidentally, one of the best used Camry years was 2016, which might be a solid place to start if you want a low clearance, smaller car.
Kia Soul
A common short driver recommendation from sources like Kelley Blue Book, U.S. News, and Carfax is the Kia Soul. While it's not a beast in terms of overall size, it sits higher than many sedans and seems to be good for drivers of smaller stature for that reason. If you're looking for a fun (and not just comfortable) car, the Soul may check all the boxes.
Of course, Soul is also one of the most successful Kia models to date, and thousands are sold monthly. While Soul doesn't seem to be the best-selling Kia model this year (based on sales data), it's on the short list of boxy cars you can buy new. If that's the look you're after, it's great news that the Soul isn't one of those cars tailored to taller people.
Not every Soul model has a power-adjustable seat, but 2025 models do come with it, plus you can get features like Blind Spot Collision Avoidance on models like the LX. While the large windows and boxy shape of the Soul help with visibility, there are still blind spots, so the collision avoidance can come in handy, particularly for shorter drivers.
Honda Accord
The Honda Accord is another staple on many must-buy lists, and it's said to be a good fit for shorter drivers — including by sources like Kelley Blue Book— based on a few factors. A power-adjust driver's seat comes in clutch once again, but the Accord also has a very low entry height, so shorter drivers won't have to clamber up in.
Various Honda Accord trims offer power driver's seats and telescope/tilt steering wheels (all trim levels offer the latter), but even the base level 2025 Accord comes with a manual height adjustment for the driver. Higher trim levels offer power adjustment, and some even offer two-position memory recall. For a shorter person sharing a car with someone way taller, the memory option will make life easier for everyone. Drivers shopping for a used Accord should watch for power-adjust seats, but there doesn't seem to be a preferred year for short drivers.
Honda Fit
A Honda Fit is another case of the most reliable (and affordable) used cars you can get, and it's also friendly to shorter drivers. The only potential drawback with a Fit is that they were discontinued in the U.S. in 2020. Even Honda's Fit webpage is out of date, so it's hard to find specs on the vehicle straight from the manufacturer. However, the lack of new models doesn't mean there aren't any Fits available, or that they won't suit a shorter driver's needs.
While Honda claimed that the Fit was a solid competitor against the Soul, we would argue that both are suitable options for short drivers looking for a small car that's a bit more fun than the standard sedan. Like other cars on our list, the Fit has a height-adjustable driver's seat, great visibility for those of us with shorter torsos, and feels like it was made for someone under average height. Plus, the Fit comes in a variety of colors, assuming you can find an Orange Fury or Aegean Blue Metallic in the trim style you want.
Honda Civic
If you've ever driven a Honda Civic, you probably wouldn't be surprised to see it on any "best-of" list. In this case, the Civic is said to be a great fit for shorter drivers because of its relatively small size, low entry height, and seat adjustability. Kelley Blue Book, U.S. News, and Carfax all agree that the Civic is comfortable to drive if you're short, but there is one caveat. The only brand-new Civic that comes with eight-way power-adjusting seats is the Sport Touring Hybrid, and the entry-level Civic LX does not include the option to add them on, either.
The Civic Hybrid has some other cool features, too, but if you're not in the market for a hybrid, you might want to look for a used Civic instead. Certain years and trim packages may come with the power seats, so read the fine print and check out these features during a test drive for the best results. Anecdotally, many Reddit users contributing to the r/short subreddit recommended Honda Civics for other drivers of smaller stature, too, making it a solid entry on our list.
Ford F-150
It might sound wild to recommend a massive pickup truck to drivers under five feet tall, but it turns out the F-150 might be a great choice, according to online contributors to discussion boards. In fact, some F-150 owners recommend the truck for drivers as short as 4-foot-9 with a few features on board. If you're a shorter person looking for a big truck that you don't have to rappel out of, the F-150's running boards help with that, but there are other perks on the inside, too.
Running boards come standard with new F-150s, but other features you'll have to shop around for. One such option is power-adjustable brake and gas pedals. The feature is available on specific trim levels for different model years, so if you're buying used, check for the button that indicates adjustable pedals; it resembles a shoe with a line underneath. For shorter drivers looking for a new F-150, the 2025 XLT is the lowest-level trim with power pedals, but some owners recommend the Lariat (the next step up). Of course, short drivers may also need some accessories, like a tailgate ladder, to get the most out of their F-150.
Toyota Tacoma
As a not-so-tall person, I tend to prefer vehicles that are low to the ground, but our household owns a 2018 Tacoma, and I can't find too many faults with it. Our Tacoma doesn't have power-adjust seats, but I don't have trouble seeing over the hood or reaching the various controls. It feels pretty cozy to me, and based on other drivers' experiences, I would say the Tacoma feels more like it's made for us shorties than it is for six-foot-tall drivers.
A small sampling of drivers discussing the Tacoma as a possibility while considering their shorter stature seems to agree that it's a great fit for a range of heights from five feet on up. Plus, in models with more add-ons, you might find the power seat adjustment that other Toyotas have; the feature varies, again, by year and trim, but it's not hard to check for when test driving. Alternatively, you could buy a new 2025 Tacoma TRD Off-Road—that's the one model that is compatible with an option package offering, among other things, eight-way power-adjustable driver (and passenger!) seats.
Honda CR-V
In another recommendation echoed by Kelley Blue Book and U.S. News, the Honda CR-V could be the perfect SUV if you're under average height. SUVs, in general, can be appealing to shorter drivers because they offer a feeling of riding high — or, at least, riding at average height. They may also feel safer, since they're not as small or low as a sedan.
A used CR-V may be a great fit for your body and budget, as long as the seat can adjust to suit you. Yet exciting new CR-V features make newer models like the plug-in sought-after, too. If you're considering a new car, the 2026 CR-V LX (the base model) comes with a height-adjusting driver's seat, though the power option is reserved for the other, pricier trims. Some perks of the CR-V include a low entry height and spacious back seat. Unlike some sedans, the back seat of the CR-V has a reputation for having ample passenger space; the CR-V offers 106 cubic feet of passenger volume, versus the Civic's 99 cubic feet.
Hyundai Santa Fe
Shorter drivers seem to like the Santa Fe, according to online discussion boards. In fact, numerous moms around 5-foot-1 report loving the overall style and fit for driving their kids around. That's not to say the Santa Fe is only for moms with a gaggle of passengers, though. A fifth-generation Santa Fe is also flashier than past designs, making it a solid choice if you're looking for a combination of both comfort and style. Even drivers under five feet tall may find that a Santa Fe is a good fit, too, depending on factors like torso height and inseam length.
In the newer Santa Fe models, the base (SE) trim offers a six-way adjustable driver's seat, while other, more expensive trims include an eight-way version. Hyundai also has a range of driver assist tools that could help shorter drivers navigate their way around obstacles beyond the hood and blind spots. While a used Santa Fe isn't a bad choice, you'll want to check for seat adjustments and onboard features during your test drive.
Subaru Outback
There's a lot to know about the Outback, but from the first glance at its exterior, you can tell why the Outback is on our list, as well as Kelley Blue Book's. It's low to the ground, so there's no struggling to climb in, and if you're after a sporty-looking midsize SUV with personality, the Outback might be a good fit. Feature-wise, a base model 2025 Outback comes with manually adjustable front seats, but the next step up in trim (Premium) offers a power-adjustable driver's seat.
That said, you might not need the power option to get the right fit. A review of some owner-drivers' feedback suggests that the Outback is a no-brainer for drivers around five feet tall (and even some a smidge below), although many point out that an Outback could be the perfect car for households with one very short and one very tall driver with one premium feature. Newer Outbacks have an option to save your seating settings, so the push of a button gets you your perfect position every time you get in. Of course, the Outback isn't the only Subaru that might be the short person's ideal daily driver.
Subaru Crosstrek
Although Subaru's various SUVs look fairly similar to the uninitiated, there are some key differences according to owner-drivers. For example, some suggest that the Outback and Crosstrek offer the feeling of sitting inside versus up above the car. If that's the feeling you're looking for as a shorter driver, the Crosstrek could be the right choice. Many drivers, even those as short as 4-foot-10, report having a great experience driving the Crosstrek. In terms of which model year to choose, the most reliable might be the second generation, though the third (2024 and onward) generation isn't a terrible option, either.
Whether you plan to buy new or used, one important consideration could be with regard to trim levels and the features offered. For example, on the 2025 Crosstrek, the lowest model trim with a power driver's seat is the Limited, which is the fourth step up in terms of features and price. However, a manually adjustable seat could get you the right fit, but a test drive is likely in order to make sure.
Subaru Forester
Our final Subaru entry is the Forester, another model beloved by owner-drivers, including short ones. As noted, there are some differences between Outback and Forester, specifically that the Forester is a bit sportier, versus the Outback with its station wagon vibes. The Forester is a bit smaller, though, even though most models of each vehicle share the same ground clearance of 8.7 inches. Other trims, however, like the Wilderness (an option for both the Outback and Forester) have nearly an inch more clearance, something to consider if your legs are your shortest area.
While it's not pickup truck height, lower is often better when you're vertically challenged, so compare the trim options and see which features are must-haves on your list. With the Forester, you'll only need to upgrade one level on the trim to get a power-adjust driver's seat. The Premium trim doesn't come with features like Blind-Spot Detection; however, you'll pay extra for that option. Still, our recommendation is backed up by other experts, including U.S. News, Carfax, and Kelley Blue Book, meaning it's a great pick for shorter drivers.
Dodge Durango
Buying such a huge SUV might seem counterintuitive if you're short, but hear us out. A Dodge Durango could be perfect if you live somewhere that necessitates four-wheel drive, or you just want to feel bigger while you're behind the wheel. My 5-foot-1.5-tall mom has driven her older-model Durango for years, and the heated seats are one of her favorite features. She's also been able to find the perfect fit without pedal extenders (none of the 2025 Durango trims seem to come with adjustable pedals, either) or other modifications.
A new Durango offers the same feature, and those heated seats are also eight-way adjustable. The 2025 Durango is one of Dodge's best-looking designs, too, so you can't go wrong with either the base package (GT) or a special edition like the SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey, which only comes in AWD and has a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Methodology
Our methodology began with some background knowledge of what vehicles are easier for short people (like me at 5-foot-5 and my mom at 5-foot-1.5) to drive without modifications. The features we looked for included low ground clearance (or at least ease of entry, whether that means running boards or not), ample adjustments for seats, steering wheels, and/or pedals, the feeling and comfort that a vehicle offers in terms of the cabin space, and technology or support for blind spot detection and obstacle avoidance.
A large part of our research involved driver anecdotes, including those found in online forums. Finally, we also checked out what other industry experts had to say about the best vehicles for shorter drivers. In many cases, our nominations were backed by Kelley Blue Book, U.S. News, and Carfax recommendations. While not everyone will agree on each feature being a must-have and each short person's body is different, this list is a great place to start if you're tired of straining to see over the steering wheel.