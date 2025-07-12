14 Of The Best And Most Comfortable Cars, Trucks, And SUVs For Short Drivers

Being short can mean struggles in many areas of life, from reaching the grocery store's top shelf to being unable to see over others' heads at the movie theater. However, complications also arise when it's time to get behind the wheel, whether you're shopping for a car or borrowing someone else's. Shorter drivers might struggle with things like climbing up into their seat, reaching the pedals, checking their blind spots, and even seeing over the hood.

The average height of a man in the U.S., according to the CDC, is 5-foot-9, while the average woman is around 5-foot-3. However, considering the fact that those are averages, there are plenty of people shorter (and taller) than those measurements. It's unclear what stature vehicle manufacturers use as a guideline, but in most cases, it doesn't seem to trend toward the lower end of the chart. Thus, many drivers—including but not just women—tend to struggle with vehicle fit. At 5-foot-5, I've had the experience of struggling to see over the hood while keeping a safe distance from the steering wheel (and airbag).

It's not just seat height that impacts fit for shorter drivers, however. We've also considered vehicle clearance, the range of steering wheel and pedal adjustments, ride comfort, and visibility. Our recommendations for the best and most comfortable vehicles for short drivers are based on vehicle features, anecdotal driver accounts, and expert-level recommendations from various sources; read more on our methodology after the list.