10 Of The Most Reliable Used Cars Under $5,000

Buying a new car can be equal parts exciting and frustrating. Though it might be fun to buy something that's new (or at least, new to you), the actual car-buying process isn't always the highlight of the experience. One way to make it a bit less stressful is by researching ahead of time for vehicles that fit your financial and performance expectations. With a budget of only a few thousand dollars, your options may be limited, but that doesn't mean you can't find a reliable vehicle that will get you where you need to go.

While it may be easier to find a reliable used car for closer to $10,000, there are still options if your budget is $5,000 or below. Dependability doesn't always mean a high price tag, though it typically means more miles and older model years. You can easily find a reliable car for under five grand, and although all of our picks are listed by dealerships, you could find even better deals if you're willing to negotiate with private sellers.

Selecting one of the makes and year models on our list is an excellent place to start shopping. Our list of the most reliable used cars — all of them priced at or under $5,000 on Cars.com — relies on dependability data from J.D. Power, information from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), and availability on Cars.com. Learn more about our methodology after the results.

