5 Of The Cheapest Reliable Fords You Can Still Get Today

For some car owners, size does matter. While big cars certainly have their downfalls in terms of gas-guzzling and maintenance costs, they are invaluable in the face of an emergency. Ford is no stranger to sizable trucks and SUVs made to withstand whatever the road throws at them.

Among its selection is the 2009 Ford Explorer, another older model that continues to stand the test of time. Outside of the usual safety features that come with cars of its size, this highly-ranked vehicle stands above the rest with several additional features that ensure your utmost security. Its Advance Trac with Roll Stability Control withstands any terrain to provide maximum maneuverability while on the road.

The Explorer's intelligent safety system and durable side-impact airbags earned this superb seven-seater a Five Star crash test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration when tested on all four officially recognized crash-seating positions. That's not even counting its similarly high reliability and consumer ratings from platforms such as J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, and U.S. News.

While the Explorer's initial MSRP was in the $31,000 to $38,000 range, it nowadays goes for no more than $6,000 and $9,000. If you are looking for something newer and willing to shell out a bit more cash, the 2010 and 2018 models are also on the lower end of their category price range while still scoring high for reliability.