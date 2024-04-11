5 Of The Cheapest Reliable Fords You Can Still Get Today
For more than 100 years, Ford has been instrumental in some of the most notable advancements within the automotive industry, from the invention of the Model T to groundbreaking assembly line practices still in use to this day. Over time, Ford's output also evolved. Today, Ford vehicles come in a wide range of shapes and sizes that fit a diverse array of lifestyles. Whether you're looking for a durable pickup truck, a spacious SUV, or a stylish muscle car, Ford has you covered with its varied selection of powerful vehicles, including some you can't even buy in America.
But not all Fords are created equal. Throughout the years, car brands such as Honda, Kia, and Toyota have given Ford a run for its money with vehicles that rank high in reliability, versatility, fuel efficiency, and comfort. This, combined with the high price tag attached to many new Ford models, may discourage buyers from exploring the brand. But similar to the long-lasting status of Ford itself, several older models continue to receive high marks from drivers for their reliability. Let's dive into some of the most affordable of these vehicles based on cost, industry scores, and consumer reception.
2018 Ford Fusion
The Ford Fusion is an interesting case for a car of its kind. Despite not having been significantly redesigned for several years now, it makes for one of the most capable mid-size vehicles you can find. Fusion's wide array of options within its lineup and superb functionality have only propelled its stellar reputation.
Whether you go with the S, SE, SEL, or Titanium, you're guaranteed to have the same stellar driving experience. Designed with your well-being in mind, the Fusion has earned high marks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which gave the Fusion a Five-star rating in Overall Safety, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which chose the car as its Top Safety Pick in 2017.
In combination with its wide range of customization options, great fuel economy, and extreme comfort, it's easy to see how the Ford Fusion has evolved to become such a prime pick. Depending on the model you choose, the average price range is between $12,467 and $20,508.
2009 Ford Explorer
For some car owners, size does matter. While big cars certainly have their downfalls in terms of gas-guzzling and maintenance costs, they are invaluable in the face of an emergency. Ford is no stranger to sizable trucks and SUVs made to withstand whatever the road throws at them.
Among its selection is the 2009 Ford Explorer, another older model that continues to stand the test of time. Outside of the usual safety features that come with cars of its size, this highly-ranked vehicle stands above the rest with several additional features that ensure your utmost security. Its Advance Trac with Roll Stability Control withstands any terrain to provide maximum maneuverability while on the road.
The Explorer's intelligent safety system and durable side-impact airbags earned this superb seven-seater a Five Star crash test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration when tested on all four officially recognized crash-seating positions. That's not even counting its similarly high reliability and consumer ratings from platforms such as J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, and U.S. News.
While the Explorer's initial MSRP was in the $31,000 to $38,000 range, it nowadays goes for no more than $6,000 and $9,000. If you are looking for something newer and willing to shell out a bit more cash, the 2010 and 2018 models are also on the lower end of their category price range while still scoring high for reliability.
2008 Ford Edge
When it comes to well-performing mid-sized vehicles, you can't go wrong with the Ford Edge. For years, it has outperformed countless other American-made vehicles within its category, earning it a reputation as one of Ford's finest brands.
While most Ford Edges are considered high quality, the 2008 Ford Edge takes the cake when it comes to pure reliability. It currently holds an 87 on J.D. Power for Quality & Reliability, the highest of any Ford Edge model, while Kelley Blue Book gave it a 4.5 consumer rating. Its 140 feet of interior space, all-wheel drive, 6-speed automatic transmission, and 3.5-liter V6 Duratec Engine are part of what's helped this vehicle stand tall over the years. While most newer Ford Edge models aren't overly expensive, with the 2021 Edge going for as low as $19.627, the 2008 Ford Edge obviously has the upper hand in this instance. Most buyers don't pay more than $4,617 for a quality used car, while others go as low as $3,696.
2010 Ford Ranger
Pickup trucks provide unmatched durability and versatility and Ford comes tops every other major brand out there. Within this category, the Ford Ranger is an excellent choice, with a range of features made to make your drive all the easier. But for those seeking an especially dependable option, the 2010 model is a step above the rest.
Despite a lack of interior storage space and the fuel efficiency problems that plague most pickup trucks, the 2010 Ford Ranger comes with a host of features that make it a solid choice. Its all-terrain tires, 4.0-liter SOHC V6 power heavy-duty shocks, and two skid plates give this pickup an added dose of robustness. With various models and three different cab styles, you're sure to find a Ranger that fits your lifestyle. Various trusted industry sites have sung the praises of this pickup, such as J.D. Power, which gave it a Reliability score of 87. Nowadays, you can find one of these impressive vehicles for between $7,093 and $11,101.
2017 Ford Escape
If space isn't a major concern for you, a small SUV could be a great choice for your travels. The Ford Escape offers a wide range of choices with the same stellar performance, and it comes in three different yet efficient models: S, SE, and Titanium.
This is largely thanks to its wealth of innovative features, such as Auto Start-Stop technology implemented in its EcoBoost engines, which aid in your vehicle's versatility. Along with this is Escape's smart technology, which notifies drivers of several common issues with additional auto maneuvering capabilities to combat oncoming hazards.
These factors, as well as its many stylish exterior color options, have helped this car score big with Cars.com, U.S. News, and J.D. Power in reliability. It's even scored high on some surprising tests, such as ranking fourth on Best Small SUVs for Towing from iSeeCars. Currently, you can get a 2017 Ford Escape for between $9,800 and $14,183.