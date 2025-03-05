5 Of The Best-Looking Dodge SUV Models Ever Designed

Dodge is primarily known for its fast sedans and muscle cars, like the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona and the now-discontinued Dodge Challenger. These cars often look good, with their low-slung body and aggressive looks that embody speed and precision. However, the company did not limit itself to these exciting cars — it also made trucks, which it has now spun off as the Ram brand, and SUVs.

So, let's look at Dodge's best-looking SUVs today. Note that we're only looking at external appearance, nothing else. This means you might find some rather controversial models on this list, maybe because they're considered unreliable, uncomfortable, or just plain slow. But since this is a beauty contest, our finalists today are only judged by their appearances.

Also, note that our chosen cars for today are sorted by year, not any sort of ranking. While we might have a favorite or two, we're leaving it up to you to pick which one caught your eye the most. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.