The Reason Why The Dodge Nitro Was Discontinued

If there was a simple phrase that summed up the SUV design trends in the early aughts it was, "let's box it up." The boxy-body trend was all the rage at the time with a wide variety of automakers betting that such a distinct silhouette would bolster sales. That objective was at the forefront for the Chrysler Group when it revealed the Dodge Nitro in 2007. With its eye-catching, geometric shellish casing and aggressively squared-off wheels, it makes sense how the developers drew inspiration for the model's name from the Nitro Express elephant gun cartridges.

Unfortunately Dodge's compact SUV lasted only four years before the brand decided to pull the model from production in 2011. While arguments can be made that the Nitro should not have been discontinued, especially in light of the resurgence of popularity for the smaller (and boxier) SUV, there were a number of compelling factors such as cheap building materials and low profit margins that caused interest in this model to fizzle out. Even reviewers were particularly critical in their assessment of the SUV's performance, with Consumer Reports asserting that "overall the Nitro has little going for it."