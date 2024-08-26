The Best Years For Ford Bronco (And Some To Avoid)

The Ford Bronco was one of many iconic trucks that paved the way for modern SUVs, and countless old-school models are still on the road today. Not only that, but Ford has revived the Bronco with plenty of nostalgic — though apparently, not always with peak performance too.

With all the new features and improvements, new Broncos look appealing, and there's no shortage of new technology under the hood and in the driver's seat. Yet many of the newer Ford Broncos have some of the worst reviews. Given that fact, the classics could still be a better buying option, even decades after release. But not every year is an absolute winner, according to driver-supplied data, recalls, and other information, so there are some good and bad options throughout the Ford Bronco's lifespan.

As a non-Ford enthusiast who happened to drive a Ford Bronco for a few of my high school years, I have a personal bias for a specific year of Bronco, but there's more to the story than my Ford's broken speedometer and uncomfortable driver's seat.

Here are the best Ford Bronco years and some to avoid, based on data reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), industry (and consumer) reputation, and availability. Details on our methodology will follow the list of years to avoid.