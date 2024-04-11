Here's What Happened To OJ Simpson's Infamous White Ford Bronco

The white Ford Bronco associated with OJ Simpson is one of the most infamous vehicles to reach the news cycle to the point that no one can drive a white Bronco without someone somewhere making an OJ Simpson joke. According to the LA Times, Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings drove away from police in the Ford on June 17, 1994, after Simpson was set to turn himself in to authorities in connection to the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The Bronco in question is a 1993 Ford Bronco XLT. When new, it came standard with a 5.0-liter V8 that would have generated around 185 horsepower. Additionally, pictures of the Bronco indicate that it was likely equipped with optional leather seats. It was a relatively luxurious vehicle in 1993.

Since the image of the Bronco is burned into the memory of everyone who watched the news as it occurred nearly 30 years ago (it even delayed the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal), it's worth asking what happened to the Ford after the chase ended.