Why This Car Model Is Strongly Associated With Ted Bundy

For such an innocuous make and model, the Volkswagen Beetle has a strangely sinister set of associates. Even leaving aside its problematic origin — it involved Hitler, Forbes explains — the car so cheerful it helmed a whole series of kids' movies (via TheDisInsider) is permanently linked to one of America's most despicable serial killers. Volkswagen is known for both unique April Fool's pranks and a series of cars from the minibus and microbus (which is getting a new electric rebrand), but this connection is something else entirely.

The monster in question is Theodore Robert Bundy, known to the world as Ted. Ted Bundy killed at least 20 women between 1974 and 1979, though he boasted about killing many more (via Biography). He abducted his victims from public places, often claiming to be an authority figure such as a police officer or security guard, or feigning a need for help, such as an injury — he often wore a false cast — or fabricated car trouble.

That's where his poor unassuming VW Beetle came in. Fans of Herbie the Love Bug and/or the car's recent resurrection as a modestly successful daily driver may be surprised to learn that Ted Bundy used his tan 1968 VW Beetle in several of his crimes.