Here's Why The Dodge Journey Was Discontinued

The funny thing is that Dodge contemplated axing the Journey (and Grand Caravan) long before the 2020 model year, despite both vehicles accounting for 47% of Dodge's USA sales for 2019. Car and Driver called it a "leap of faith" as Dodge transitioned from making affordable yet practical family cars into a high-performance automaker.

Advertisement

After discontinuing the Journey and Grand Caravan, Dodge only had the Challenger, Charger, and Durango in its dwindling lineup. Still, it's hard to deny that the Journey's aging platform, thirsty powertrain, and tight interior made it lag behind competitors. "In many ways, the Journey still seems stuck in the first decade of the millennium," said Motor Trend in its 2020 Dodge Journey review. "The Journey is the least-expensive seven-seat SUV on the market, yet every vehicle in the Journey's class is newer, with better comfort, dynamic, and technology attributes.

The Dodge Journey ended its production run in Journey SE Value and Journey Crossroad trim models powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 172 horsepower and 165 lb-ft of torque. Cabin versatility and trunk space are sterling attributes of every Dodge Journey. Folding the second and third-row seats reveals up to 67.6 cubic feet of cargo space, while there's an underfloor storage bin under the rear cargo area and an available watertight cubby on the floor behind the first row.

Advertisement