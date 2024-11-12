3 Of The Best Years For The Dodge Journey, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

So many car manufacturers recently have been doubling and tripling down on SUVs for their lineups. Looking at the best-selling vehicles in the United States, they do make up the majority of the top 25 bestsellers, so the instinct to go all in on these types of automobiles makes perfect business sense. Sometimes, the number of SUVs an automaker produces is twice as much as every other vehicle it makes combined. However, there are a few companies out there that still balance out their lineups well, such as Dodge. The company currently has four models available. Half of them are cars, and the other half are SUVs. However, they very well could have more SUVs than cars had they not decided to cease production of the Dodge Journey after the 2020 model year.

This was an SUV that first debuted for the 2009 model year. It was never at the forefront of the Dodge brand, but it did pretty decent business during its run, peaking during the 2015 and 2016 calendar years by selling over 100,000 units each. Ultimately, it was dropped, and the Dodge Durango became the only mid-size SUV it produced. However, that vehicle is not a crossover, and some people prefer that crossover look and feeling. Although the Dodge Journey is a vehicle we generally recommend avoiding on the used market, there are still a few years drivers think highly of. Here are three Journey model years to keep your eye on and three to stay far away from.