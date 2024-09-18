5 Cars That Deserved A Hemi Engine (But Never Got One)
The Chrysler HEMI V8 engine has been found in the engine bay of a great number of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Plymouth, and Chrysler cars. "Iconic" and "prolific" are terms that are too weak to describe the HEMI. Although the V6 versions are certainly adequate, the Dodge Charger and Challenger wouldn't be the same if it didn't have HEMI V8 power under the hood. HEMI-powered Mopars like the Plymouth Cuda or Dodge Coronet of yesteryear are staples of the muscle car scene.
Even with the HEMI calling many cars home, there are a number of Chrysler products that never got a chance at V8 glory for one reason or another, and that's a shame. While it might not make a ton of sense to shove a HEMI into a small car like a Dodge Neon or the most recent version of the Dodge Dart, there are a great many cars that seemed tailor-made for a V8 but never got one.
The Plymouth Prowler needs more power
The Plymouth Prowler was the epitome of all bark and no bite. It looked like something straight out of the 1930s with its open front wheels and wacky front fascia, yet it was decidedly modern with its aluminum construction. The Prowler had it all in the looks department, but was hampered by its weak powertrain and slushbox automatic transmission. It was only ever equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that output a fairly sad 214 horsepower. It never got a manual transmission and was stuck with a four-speed automatic.
A 5.7-liter HEMI V8 would have made the Prowler stand out much more. North of 300 horsepower is what the Prowler needed to actually live up to its hot-rod looks. But alas, the Prowler didn't survive long enough for the modern HEMI era, getting the axe for the 2002 model year and seeing the closure of Plymouth as a brand.
The Dodge Journey only had sad engines
If you wanted a V8-powered SUV from Chrysler at any point within the last decade, you are limited to select variations of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango. That's about it. A smaller, entry-level V8-powered family cruiser might not have sold in extraordinary numbers, but it may have done wonders for the brand's street cred. The Journey would have been an ideal candidate, given that its drivetrain was mostly forgettable, culminating in 2.4-liter four-banger for the last model year in 2020. That unfortunate engine could only churn out 172 horsepower.
As the old adage goes, there's no replacement for displacement, and a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 may have been able to get the Journey out of the doldrums. Even if it was only sold as a special SRT edition, some V8 iron under the hood of the Journey might have saved it from being nearly entirely forgotten in the modern SUV conversation. A wacky SUV with a big V8 under the hood that didn't sell very well is way more memorable than yet another bland crossover.
A lighter V8 Dodge Viper for track day
Putting any other engine than a gargantuan V10 into a Dodge Viper might seem like heresy, and to an extent, it is. Yet, expand your mind for a minute and imagine a lighter V8-powered Viper made to rip up the pavement on track day. Dodge could have gone crazy (more than it already did) with a track monster using the iconic safety-last bodywork of the Viper combined with the time tested upgradeability of the HEMI.
Dodge wouldn't even have to call it a Viper if people got really worked up. In the past, the brand experimented with the "Copperhead" name for concept cars. A HEMI-powered Dodge Copperhead track car has a nice ring to it, and MOPAR-enthusiasts would be lying if they didn't think that a V8 go-kart made to humiliate Corvettes and souped-up Mazdas at the local track didn't sound like a good idea. Add in the possibility of a Hellcat derived drivetrain, and you have the ingredients for a great time.
The Chrysler Pacifica becomes a tow rig
As automotive history has progressed, no marque has had the courage necessary to drop a V8 into a minivan. The Chrysler Pacifica could be the first model to break that unfortunate trend. The Pacifica's current V6 Chrysler Pentastar drivetrain in exactly adequate for the task of ferrying people and pets around in relative style and comfort, but think of the added capability when two extra cylinders are added to the mix.
With all the extra power a modern 370 horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI provides, suddenly, the humble family hauler turns into a towing rig or even a utility van with some panache if the need arises. A low-slung seven-seater with enough grunt to tow a boat out to the lake practically sells itself. Not everyone wants the heft of something like a Chevy Tahoe. With the right extra styling touches, a HEMI Pacifica would ooze cool with an unmistakable V8 growl.
A proper Chrysler Crossfire grand tourer
Way back in 2006, the Chrysler Crossfire SRT6 was almost there with its supercharged V6 that generated a healthy 330 horsepower. However, that only ensured the Crossfire's place as a weird footnote in mid-2000s Chrysler history. A proper V8 engine could have made the Crossfire much more than the half-baked Mercedes that many saw it as. A big V8 could turn the goofy little roadster into a proper grand touring car. German engineering with American power doesn't exactly sound like a bad recipe.
Somewhere in the neighborhood of 350-400 horsepower would be more than enough to make a GT car fast enough to have fun and get into a little bit of trouble without becoming outright dangerous. Supercharged hand-built V6s like the Crossfire SRT6 had are undoubtedly cool, but there are few suitable facsimiles for the real deal of a proper HEMI under the hood. A finicky weekend cruiser becomes a mile eater with the right engine.