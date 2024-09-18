5 Cars That Deserved A Hemi Engine (But Never Got One)

The Chrysler HEMI V8 engine has been found in the engine bay of a great number of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Plymouth, and Chrysler cars. "Iconic" and "prolific" are terms that are too weak to describe the HEMI. Although the V6 versions are certainly adequate, the Dodge Charger and Challenger wouldn't be the same if it didn't have HEMI V8 power under the hood. HEMI-powered Mopars like the Plymouth Cuda or Dodge Coronet of yesteryear are staples of the muscle car scene.

Even with the HEMI calling many cars home, there are a number of Chrysler products that never got a chance at V8 glory for one reason or another, and that's a shame. While it might not make a ton of sense to shove a HEMI into a small car like a Dodge Neon or the most recent version of the Dodge Dart, there are a great many cars that seemed tailor-made for a V8 but never got one.