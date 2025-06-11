10 Boxy Cars You Can Buy In 2025

The industry-wide quest for increased efficiency means that many modern cars are designed to be as aerodynamic as possible. The more aerodynamic a car is, the less drag it will create, and less drag equals less fuel used. With restrictive emissions regulations in place around the globe and a push for automakers to make their EVs as long-range as possible, most designers can no longer afford to ignore aerodynamics when penning their latest creations.

However, there are still a few manufacturers that happily produce cars that have all the aerodynamics of a flying brick. Sometimes, that comes down to a connection to the model's heritage, with retro-modern styling being a particularly popular trend among SUVs in the current market. However, not all modern boxy cars feature retro styling. Some look that way simply because manufacturers want them to stand out. And, in a market full of increasingly similar-looking crossovers and SUVs, they certainly do.