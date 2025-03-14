10 Things To Know Before Buying A Ford Bronco (New Or Used)

Since its reintroduction at the start of the decade, the Ford Bronco has proven to be a hit with buyers. Initially, demand for the SUV exceeded supply, as issues with the supply chain restricted the amount of examples that Ford could produce. Those issues have since been resolved, and according to CarFigures data, the Blue Oval sold around 116,000 examples of the Bronco in 2024. The arrival of the 2025 model year has seen further tweaks made to the popular model, with several minor updates aiming to boost its appeal as a daily driver.

Make no mistake, the Bronco isn't a particularly practical SUV to drive on the road, especially in its off-road focused trims. Its massive tires, boxy design, and all-terrain suspension lead to a driving experience significantly different from most road-focused SUVs, but that's all part of its appeal. That charm has already won over scores of buyers, and if you're looking to purchase a new or used example for yourself, there are a few things worth knowing before you head to a dealership.