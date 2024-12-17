Jeep Is Finally Bringing Back Its Most Requested Engine & Transmission Combo
Fueled by the Jeep community, the car brand is bringing back the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with a 3.6-liter ICE V6 engine to the 2025 Jeep Wrangler. The new Jeep Wrangler model arrived with only a six-speed manual transmission for this popular engine, dropping the automatic option when it first trekked onto the lot. Despite overall positive reviews in regard to its rugged off-road performance, Jeep enthusiasts called on the company to bring back the automatic option — and Jeep has now listened.
"In response to enthusiastic requests, we're reintroducing the eight-speed automatic transmission for V6 Wrangler models, underscoring our commitment to freedom of choice, performance, and versatility for every adventure," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "We deeply value our community's passion and input."
Sales numbers for the newly released 2025 Jeep Wrangler are not out yet, but it's safe to say that adding the automatic option for the V6 will boost its numbers. A quick look at the take rates of manual models across all major car brands in the U.S. shows that automatic cars were much more popular in 2023, and the stick shift remains a dying breed in the market.
2025 Jeep Wrangler presents many engine and transmission options
The 2025 Jeep Wrangler V6 will soon be sold with both manual and automatic transmissions — although the automatic option will cost you an extra $4,500. That's on top of the $32,690 price of the base model (around $102,000 for the highest trim, Rubicon 392 Final Edition). But for many drivers, it's worth it.
The V6 engine paired with the manual transmission produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. But Jeep wanted to add more "freedom of choice" with other engine options. This includes the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that goes with the eight-speed automatic transmission — this produces 270 hp and 295 lb-ft — and the Wrangler 392's 6.4-liter V8 boasting 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid model has a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine alongside two electric motors, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a high-voltage battery pack. This creates plenty of choices regardless of whether you think automatic or manual transmissions are better.
The 2025 Jeep Wrangler V6 and automatic transmission is currently available to order. While there is plenty of debate over whether the Jeep Wrangler should be automatic or manual, now both sides of the community will get to drive the V6 how they want — and it could become one of the most popular Wrangler generations.