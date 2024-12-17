Jeep Is Finally Bringing Back Its Most Requested Engine & Transmission Combo

Fueled by the Jeep community, the car brand is bringing back the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with a 3.6-liter ICE V6 engine to the 2025 Jeep Wrangler. The new Jeep Wrangler model arrived with only a six-speed manual transmission for this popular engine, dropping the automatic option when it first trekked onto the lot. Despite overall positive reviews in regard to its rugged off-road performance, Jeep enthusiasts called on the company to bring back the automatic option — and Jeep has now listened.

Advertisement

"In response to enthusiastic requests, we're reintroducing the eight-speed automatic transmission for V6 Wrangler models, underscoring our commitment to freedom of choice, performance, and versatility for every adventure," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "We deeply value our community's passion and input."

Sales numbers for the newly released 2025 Jeep Wrangler are not out yet, but it's safe to say that adding the automatic option for the V6 will boost its numbers. A quick look at the take rates of manual models across all major car brands in the U.S. shows that automatic cars were much more popular in 2023, and the stick shift remains a dying breed in the market.

Advertisement