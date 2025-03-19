Why Was The Nissan Cube Discontinued?
The Nissan Cube is proof that the Japanese automaker is not afraid to take risks. The subcompact car debuted with an unconventional design. Its front grille was inspired by a bulldog wearing shades, and it had a large asymmetrical wraparound window at the back. It also featured a refrigerator-style rear door. The uniquely styled vehicle was a standout in its segment, but it only had a relatively short run in the United States.
First introduced in Nissan's home country in 1998, the Cube was marketed as a subcompact crossover rather than a kei car. It was in production for two decades in Japan, with newer generations launched in 2002 and 2008. The third-generation model reached the U.S. in 2009, while the North American market was seemingly warming up to boxy cars like the Scion xB and Honda Element.
However, the Cube struggled to find a strong foothold in the U.S. market. By 2014, sales had plummeted so badly that Nissan removed the model from its North American lineup the following year. Nissan did not provide a specific reason for the Cube's discontinuation, but the low sales figures were telling of its fate. Not only that, the subcompact market was already becoming more competitive, with the Chevrolet Sonic, Toyota Prius, and Kia Rio leading the charge.
The subcompact only lasted a few years more in Japan until Nissan ultimately chose to retire it in 2019. Poor sales and the lack of a generational update after the 2008 refresh seemingly plagued the model in its final years.
Was the Nissan Cube considered an ugly car?
One major factor that may have contributed to the Cube's underwhelming sales in North America was its unconventional and polarizing design. While Nissan intended to create an eye-catching, quirky vehicle, many found the Cube's aesthetic to be downright unattractive. It even landed on our 5 of the worst-looking Nissan models ever made and the 12 strangest Nissans ever built lists.
The Cube's asymmetrical design was controversial. In particular, it was taking the heat because its rear window wrapped around only one side of the car. It gave the vehicle an off-kilter, unfinished look. Its exaggerated upright stance, rounded edges, and other quirks all the more made it an oddity on the road.
Unlike other boxy cars with a rugged or modern look, the Cube's styling was seen as eccentric, even awkward. So while the model gained a cult following in Japan, where unique and small urban vehicles are still popular to this day, it failed to resonate with American buyers who preferred sleeker, more conventional aesthetics. Going by this, the Suzuki Jimny would have fared better if it weren't banned in the U.S.
Online discussions about the ugliest cars frequently include the Cube, with critics likening it to a "rolling shoebox" or a "half-melted Scion xB." Edmunds even included the Cube on its list of the 100 Ugliest Cars of All Time. While functional and spacious on the inside, the Cube's design simply did not appeal to mainstream consumers.
Can you still buy a Nissan Cube at present?
Nissan no longer produces the Cube, but you can still buy one today, since many used models are up for grabs on different marketplaces. Since the car was sold in the U.S. from 2009 to 2014, prospective buyers can only find these model years on the used car market. Websites such as Edmunds and CarGurus list available Cubes, with prices ranging from as low as $4,900 for older models to around $13,000 for the last model year in 2014.
Despite its divisive looks, the Cube does have qualities that make it a worthwhile purchase for the right buyer. For one, it offers a generous interior space for a compact vehicle, with ample headroom and legroom for both driver and passengers. Additionally, its small size and efficient fuel economy make it a practical city car.
Standard features in the 2014 model include Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted controls, and a six-speaker stereo system. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine with 122 horsepower, paired with either a six-speed manual or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Another good reason to consider buying the Cube is it could become a future niche classic with its unique design and limited run. Unconventional cars often gain a cult following over time, much like the Volkswagen Thing or the AMC Pacer. While the Cube may not have been a commercial success, its quirky charm ensures that it will remain memorable in the industry.