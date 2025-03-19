Why Was The Nissan Cube Discontinued?

The Nissan Cube is proof that the Japanese automaker is not afraid to take risks. The subcompact car debuted with an unconventional design. Its front grille was inspired by a bulldog wearing shades, and it had a large asymmetrical wraparound window at the back. It also featured a refrigerator-style rear door. The uniquely styled vehicle was a standout in its segment, but it only had a relatively short run in the United States.

Advertisement

First introduced in Nissan's home country in 1998, the Cube was marketed as a subcompact crossover rather than a kei car. It was in production for two decades in Japan, with newer generations launched in 2002 and 2008. The third-generation model reached the U.S. in 2009, while the North American market was seemingly warming up to boxy cars like the Scion xB and Honda Element.

However, the Cube struggled to find a strong foothold in the U.S. market. By 2014, sales had plummeted so badly that Nissan removed the model from its North American lineup the following year. Nissan did not provide a specific reason for the Cube's discontinuation, but the low sales figures were telling of its fate. Not only that, the subcompact market was already becoming more competitive, with the Chevrolet Sonic, Toyota Prius, and Kia Rio leading the charge.

Advertisement

The subcompact only lasted a few years more in Japan until Nissan ultimately chose to retire it in 2019. Poor sales and the lack of a generational update after the 2008 refresh seemingly plagued the model in its final years.