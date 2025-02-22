5 Of The Worst-Looking Nissan Models Ever Made

For nearly a century, Nissan has made a wide range of vehicles that appeal to different tastes and needs. From everyday stalwarts like the Maxima and Pathfinder to high-performance stunners like the GT-R, the Japanese manufacturer has established a reputation for building dependable vehicles while pushing the boundaries of conventional styling. Despite Nissan's long history and impressive portfolio, the company recently fell on hard times and might be facing bankruptcy.

Advertisement

While Nissan has cranked out an impressive list of visually striking models, some have missed the mark entirely — whether due to unconventional styling, awkward proportions, or failure to resonate with evolving consumer demands. While design is subjective, certain Nissan models have been so unappealing, they have ended up on notable "ugliest car" lists. These vehicles stand out not because of their performance or innovation but because their styling choices often sparked debate — or outright disdain — from car enthusiasts and casual drivers alike.

Below, take a look at the five Nissan models that are regarded as some of the worst-looking in the company's history. Typically the result of misguided attempts to break design norms, these vehicles serve as reminders that even established manufacturers can occasionally come up with vehicles that leave people scratching their heads in puzzlement.

Advertisement