5 Of The Worst-Looking Nissan Models Ever Made
For nearly a century, Nissan has made a wide range of vehicles that appeal to different tastes and needs. From everyday stalwarts like the Maxima and Pathfinder to high-performance stunners like the GT-R, the Japanese manufacturer has established a reputation for building dependable vehicles while pushing the boundaries of conventional styling. Despite Nissan's long history and impressive portfolio, the company recently fell on hard times and might be facing bankruptcy.
While Nissan has cranked out an impressive list of visually striking models, some have missed the mark entirely — whether due to unconventional styling, awkward proportions, or failure to resonate with evolving consumer demands. While design is subjective, certain Nissan models have been so unappealing, they have ended up on notable "ugliest car" lists. These vehicles stand out not because of their performance or innovation but because their styling choices often sparked debate — or outright disdain — from car enthusiasts and casual drivers alike.
Below, take a look at the five Nissan models that are regarded as some of the worst-looking in the company's history. Typically the result of misguided attempts to break design norms, these vehicles serve as reminders that even established manufacturers can occasionally come up with vehicles that leave people scratching their heads in puzzlement.
Datsun F-10
Nissan began as Datsun, and kept that name in the United States until 1984. The Datsun F-10 coupe (the Nissan Cherry in Japan) was released in 1975 and marked the brand's first foray into front-wheel drive for the North American market. This model might not be the worst-looking car on our list, but it certainly belongs in the conversation. For decades, the F-10 and its strange form have been an annoyance to car enthusiasts.
Critics often point out its mismatched design, as if the front and rear were meant for entirely different vehicles before an assembly line mishap forced them together. While the designers attempted some cohesion by mirroring the oversized headlights and taillights, the result did little to improve its aesthetic appeal. Edmunds named it one of the 100 Ugliest Cars of All Time, writing: "Nissan worked hard to make sure each component on this disaster was as ugly as possible. And then it turned out to be even worse-looking than the sum of all its parts."
Micra (third generation)
When Nissan introduced the Micra in 1982, it featured a stylish, boxy design that aligned with trendy passenger cars of the era. However, the 2002 third-generation model took a radical turn, replacing the sharp, straight edges with pronounced curves that gave the car a noticeably bulbous appearance. This dramatic design shift was influenced by Nissan's mm.e concept, which had been unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show a year earlier. While its unconventional shape alone was enough to spark debate, critics focused their ire on the oversized, oval-shaped headlights.
Positioned unusually high — almost reaching the front windshield — the lights became a defining and divisive feature of the model. In an obvious attempt to redeem this flub, Nissan introduced the C+C hardtop convertible variant in 2005. However, many found this design even more peculiar than the original. The Ugliest Cars in Britain cheekily suggested that the high-mounted lamps were not an aesthetic blunder but a deliberate engineering choice. Since the Micra was designed for flood-prone regions of Europe, the blog joked that it had the "ability to sit semi-submerged in fetid flood waters and yet still flash its headlights to attract the attention of rescue boats."
S-Cargo
If you find the third-generation Nissan Micra unappealing due to its odd shape, then this next entry might be even harder to stomach. The Japan-exclusive Nissan S-Cargo, introduced in 1989, was a design experiment that many consider a deliberate disaster. It's as if someone on Nissan's design team had an epiphany after a fancy French dinner including an escargot dish, and thought, "Why not turn this into a car?" Thus, the S-Cargo was born. It's a pun-infused oddity that looked very much like a snail on wheels. To say the S-Cargo's styling was unconventional would be an understatement. It was so peculiar that it only lasted three years before Nissan pulled the plug in 1991.
Designed as a two-seater commercial van with ample cargo space, it was meant to be a quirky yet functional option for small businesses. But no amount of practicality could save it from ridicule. With its hunched-forward stance and cartoonish proportions, it became an easy target for criticism. In 2016, Doug DeMuro reviewed the S-Cargo on his YouTube channel and dubbed it "the ugliest car ever made." It also landed on our list of the 10 of the worst-looking cars ever designed. However, not everyone agrees that the S-Cargo deserves such harsh judgment. Road & Track hailed it as a "postmodern masterpiece" and praised the creative freedom behind its unique styling.
Cube
The Nissan Cube is another model widely considered ugly due to its unconventional, boxy design that resembled a rolling shoebox. While the manufacturer clearly aimed for an eye-catching, distinctive look, many critics felt that the design lacked refinement. One of the most polarizing aspects was its asymmetrical rear window, which wrapped around only one side. This gave the Cube an off-kilter, unfinished appearance. Nissan's goal of building a "bulldog in sunglasses" may have worked in Japan — where the car found a solid fanbase upon its launch in 1998 — but it did not translate well to overseas markets.
Despite the Cube's efficient use of interior space, its exterior styling — complete with rounded edges and exaggerated angles — was simply too much for many American consumers when it arrived stateside in 2009. In a Quora thread about the worst-looking Nissan vehicles of all time, commenter Cyrus Ramsey compared the Cube to a "half-melted Scion xB." Edmunds named it to its 100 ugliest cars list and called it "weird and affected. And weirdly affected, too." Critics typically targeted the Cube's curved and rounded side windows, asymmetrical rear window, exaggerated upright stance, and other obvious quirks.
Juke
Rounding out this list is what some consider to be the biggest and longest-running joke in Nissan's history: the Juke. It's been a staple on ugly car lists ever since it debuted in 2011, a year after it was introduced at the New York Auto Show. It is often criticized for its unconventional and bizarre design, which many consider outright ugly. Perhaps the major reason for the Juke's unflattering reputation is its chaotic mix of design elements.
It has multiple headlights — round lower lights awkwardly paired with sharp, angular upper lights — and fenders that look like last-minute additions rather than an intentional design feature. Its small wheels tucked beneath oversized wheel arches drew particular flak from critics, and some likened it to the infamous Pontiac Aztek. The Guardian described the Juke as existing in a "no man's land of ugly without charm," while Time suggested that the model's "sheer ugliness" was what made it stand out in the crossover segment. Surprisingly, the Juke sold well in its early years before starting a steep decline after 2014. By 2017, Nissan discontinued the Juke in the U.S., with many attributing its downfall to its polarizing aesthetics.