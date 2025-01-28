What Happened To The VW Thing, And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The complexity and computerization of modern cars have made retro classics like the VW Thing cool again. It was officially dubbed the Type 181, but was sold as the Trekker in the United Kingdom, the Safari in Mexico, and Pescaccia — or "beastly fish" — in Italy. It debuted as the Thing in the United States as a 1973 model, and is remarkably primitive compared to modern cars.

The Thing has corrugated sides, removable doors, a fold-down windshield, and a removable top. You don't have to squint hard to see the familiar silhouette of a VW Beetle when looking at the Thing because, well, the Thing is essentially a Beetle underneath its angular, utilitarian Kübelwagen profile. The Thing even shares its rear-mounted 96.7 cubic inch, 46-horsepower flat-four engine with the Beetle.

The Thing had a much shorter lifespan in the United States than the Beetle, although Volkswagen sold 28,930 Things before production ended in 1974. Ultimately, new federal safety regulations doomed it stateside. There was no way that a spartan VW Thing could meet the safety standards for U.S. passenger cars in 1975, so Volkswagen had no choice but to pull the plug.

