Every Generation Subaru Crosstrek, Ranked Least To Most Reliable (According To Owners)

When Subaru launched the 2013 XV Crosstrek in the U.S., few would have expected the compact crossover to become one of the company's best- and fastest-selling vehicles. But that's precisely what happened, with XV Crosstrek sales climbing year-on-year from the get-go and breaking past the 100,000-unit milestone in 2017 — despite somewhat weedy performance from its otherwise reliable 2.0-liter boxer engine.

Subaru dropped the XV in 2016, with the model known from then on just as the Crosstrek. But while the name changed, the concept remained the same: a compact SUV with four-wheel-drive and extra ground clearance at home on city streets or tougher mountain trails. Not that there was any reason to shake things up too drastically: The company nailed the formula the first time around, with successive generations — including the newest third-generation offering — more about refining its execution than anything else.

Even the oldest Crosstrek is still only about 10 years old, so it's perhaps a bit too soon to make any definitive judgments about the reliability of each Crosstrek generation. That said, as with any vehicle, it's possible to pinpoint some areas of concern for the Crosstreks based on owner complaints, cross-checking those hosted on the NHTSA website with forum and Reddit posts. So, whether you're thinking of buying a used Crosstrek or are just wondering where yours ranks in the nameplate's — relatively short — lifetime, this list is for you.

