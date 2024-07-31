Boxer Vs. Inline Engines: What's The Difference And Is One Better Than The Other?

Boxer and inline engine layouts are among the best power plants used in automobiles and motorcycles, each presenting pros and cons to consider. Boxer engines most often use four- or six-cylinder designs, where inline engines have ranged from eight-cylinders down to three. Oddly, inline engines can be found in every number of cylinders except seven, and most car companies don't build inline five-cylinders either.

It's also true that most car and motorcycle makers don't use boxer engines or inline engines with more than four cylinders. However, the inline six-cylinder is making a comeback.

The primary difference between boxer and inline engines is the orientation of the cylinders. A simple visual example involves setting four (or six) soda cans upright on a table, forming a line pointing away from you. This represents the cylinder arrangement of an inline engine.

Now, take the closest can and lay it on its left side, pivoting the can on its edge without it leaving the surface of the table. Next, lay the second can on its right side in the same manner. Finally, lay the remaining cans on their sides, alternating left and right. Viola, a rudimentary depiction of the boxer engine layout. You can see why it's also known as the horizontally opposed-cylinder engine. Let's explore the pros and cons of each engine type and see if one is better than the other.