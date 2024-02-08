Here's Why Most Car Companies Don't Build 5-Cylinder Engines

When you think of the most popular engine architecture you'll find in most cars, things like a V-8, V-6, or inline-four cylinder come to mind. Rarely do you think of an inline five-cylinder, which is a bit of a shame, because five-cylinder engines are some of the coolest-sounding engines out there.

While they were never really a massively popular option for auto manufacturers, they've definitely been on the decline. The Audi TT RS is ending production, leaving only the Audi RS3 and the non-U.S.-delivered RS Q3 as the sole proprietors of five-cylinder engines.

Though Audi's use of five-cylinder engines is one that most car enthusiasts are familiar with, it certainly isn't the only time an automaker has opted for a five count. Volvo is another manufacturer that has a rich history with five-cylinder engines. In addition, Mercedes and even Honda once had a five-pot engine in each's respective lineups. That begs the question, why aren't automakers using them as much anymore?

[Featured image by Typhoon via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]