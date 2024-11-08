3 Of The Worst Cars For Short Drivers (And 3 Of The Best)
Car manufacturers design vehicles with an average driver in mind. This means that people who are shorter than average can find themselves overlooked when it comes to comfort and safety. There are many ways automobile brands can make their vehicles accessible to everyone regardless of height. Including fully adjustable seating and telescopic steering wheels go a long way to ensuring that drivers can set up a driving position that helps them comfortably access both the pedals and the steering wheel. For larger vehicles, adjustable pedals are a must-have. Yet, many popular car models completely overlook these features.
Of course, it also helps if you can see the road. Some car designs make it difficult for shorter people to have full visibility of the road due to the shape of the hood or the placement of wing mirrors. And let's not forget that you also need to be able to get in and out of your car and open your trunk or tailgate without needing a ladder.
This list of worst and best cars for shorter drivers shows that the best cars for short people aren't necessarily smaller vehicles. Some compact cars don't tick the short driver safety boxes, while the right specifications can make even a large truck a pleasure to drive, whatever your height.
Worst: Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler has a plenty of fans, but its uncompromising utilitarian build poses a lot of problems for shorter drivers. For a start, the Jeep Wrangler is not an easy vehicle to get in and out of: It doesn't come with running boards, and its doors are a long way from the ground — thanks to the 9 to 12 inches of ground clearance depending on the trim. Fully opening the trunk also presents a challenge. Although the tailgate handle is easy to reach, if you want maximum access to the cargo space, you'll need to lift up the rear window. For both hard-top and soft-top jeeps, this requires extending your arms past the top of a vehicle more than 6 feet tall.
The high dashboard and boxy hood can reduce your view of the road as well. Most importantly, shorter drivers might have problems reaching the pedals comfortably unless you move your seat so far forward that you're practically touching the steering wheel. This can be a serious safety issue, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends keeping at least 10 inches between your breastbone and the steering wheel to ensure that the airbag can be deployed without seriously injuring you.
If you're a die-hard Jeep fan, it is always possible to make aftermarket customizations yourself. You can add pedal extenders or running boards, for example, and there are plenty of online communities who delight in modifying their jeeps and are happy to offer advice. But if you want a vehicle that works for smaller drivers straight out of the box, then the Jeep Wrangler is not for you.
Worst: Nissan Titan
Like the Jeep Wrangler, the Nissan Titan can force you to sit way too close to the driving wheel in order to reach the pedals. None of the Titan's trims come with adjustable pedals or tilting or telescopic steering wheels, so your only option is to adjust the driving seat. There are either 4-way or 8-way direction controls in the Titan, depending on the trim, but this alone isn't necessarily going to provide you with a satisfactory or safe driving position.
The positioning of the parking brake pedal is also not ideal for shorter drivers, as it can scrape or obstruct their legs when entering or exiting the vehicle. Visibility is another downside, as the Titan's high beltline restricts the road view, especially when looking across intersections or around obstacles. According to owner reviews on Edmunds, the side mirrors contribute to this blind spot issue, making it difficult for shorter drivers to gauge their surroundings fully — forcing them to rely on blind spot monitoring warnings instead of better visibility. On the plus side, the Titan does have running boards on many of its trims, although you may need to purchase them as an additional option.
There are other Nissan models available, like the Nissan Rogue, which address some of the Titan's shortcomings; providing adjustable steering wheels and better visibility. However, for short drivers, the Nissan Titan would likely be a non-starter.
Worst: Mazda MX-5 Miata
This small sporty car has won numerous awards, including SlashGear's own Editor's Choice, but many of the design features of the Mazda MX-5 Miata do pose problems for smaller drivers. The low seating position and limited vertical seat adjustments in the MX-5 Miata can force shorter drivers into uncomfortable and unsafe seating positions to reach the pedals. Its fixed headrests can't be adjusted, and are often in the wrong place for short drivers. Its sleek shape and low profile might look appealing to many, but the hood design can reduce road visibility for shorter drivers as well.
The Miata's compact interior also poses problems for people with shorter arms. You may struggle to reach dashboard controls and the center console without having to lean forward, which is neither comfortable, nor safe when you're driving long distances. On the plus side, getting in and out of this low-slung vehicle shouldn't pose any problem for shorter drivers as it has a laden ground clearance of 4.92 or 5.32 inches, depending on the trim you own. Still, that's not much of a consolation when you consider its other shortcomings.
Best: Honda Accord
The Honda Accord has been one of the best-selling cars since the '80s, and this reliable sedan excels in accessibility for shorter drivers. It provides a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, including lumbar support in all its trims except the cheapest option. The higher-end trims also come with 2-position memory seat settings, which is great news for anyone who shares their car with someone taller. The tilt and telescopic steering wheel available in all trims means you can set a comfortable driving position while maintaining the all-important 10-inch gap between you and the steering wheel.
Visibility is another strength of the Honda Accord, with hood design, windows, and dashboard all allowing for a clear view of the road. Adjustable front seat-belt anchors improve safety for shorter drivers by keeping the belt correctly positioned. Accessing the Accord's trunk is also straightforward, and you'll have no issues accessing or exiting the vehicle due to its low step, wide-opening doors, and 5.3 inches ground clearance.
Best: Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry is only 56.9 inches high, and its compact design and low step-in make it easy to get in and out of, regardless of your height. A tilt and telescopic steering wheel comes as standard on all trims, allowing shorter drivers to adjust the wheel without moving too close to the airbag. The base LE trim has a 6-way manually adjustable seat, so you might prefer to spend a bit extra to get the 8-way power seat with lumbar support that comes with higher trims.
The Camry also has large windows, well-placed wing mirrors, and a low dashboard, so you won't have to worry about your view being obscured when you're driving or parking. It doesn't have adjustable pedals, but its well-designed interior means you won't need them. When you also take into account this model's excellent reliability and value for money, it is an attractive option for smaller drivers looking for both comfort and safety.
Best: Ford 150
The Ford F-150 shows that smaller people don't need to confine themselves to smaller cars. This beefy half-ton truck accommodates even the shortest-statured driver, although you'll need to opt for one of the pricier Ford F-150 trims to get the full range of features. Available in six different trims, the Lariat trim and above for the F-150 provides the most short-friendly features. You'll get power-adjustable pedals and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel with memory functions, so you can tailor your setup to your ideal driving position and save it for later. The higher trims also offer a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, which includes lumbar support.
For visibility, the F-150 provides a well-positioned dashboard and good-sized windows, so you'll get a clear view of all your surroundings. Unlike the Jeep, it has a 6-inch running board so you can get into your vehicle without needing to scale up it like a climbing wall. This is a must-have in a vehicle with a ground clearance height of between 8 and 12 inches, depending on your cab and pickup box style. The Pro Access tailgate is also an added bonus, offering a convenient solution for accessing the truck bed, and can be used even with a trailer still attached.