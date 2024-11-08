3 Of The Worst Cars For Short Drivers (And 3 Of The Best)

Car manufacturers design vehicles with an average driver in mind. This means that people who are shorter than average can find themselves overlooked when it comes to comfort and safety. There are many ways automobile brands can make their vehicles accessible to everyone regardless of height. Including fully adjustable seating and telescopic steering wheels go a long way to ensuring that drivers can set up a driving position that helps them comfortably access both the pedals and the steering wheel. For larger vehicles, adjustable pedals are a must-have. Yet, many popular car models completely overlook these features.

Of course, it also helps if you can see the road. Some car designs make it difficult for shorter people to have full visibility of the road due to the shape of the hood or the placement of wing mirrors. And let's not forget that you also need to be able to get in and out of your car and open your trunk or tailgate without needing a ladder.

This list of worst and best cars for shorter drivers shows that the best cars for short people aren't necessarily smaller vehicles. Some compact cars don't tick the short driver safety boxes, while the right specifications can make even a large truck a pleasure to drive, whatever your height.