5 Things To Know Before Buying A Subaru Outback (New Or Used)

Subaru was launched in 1915 as Fuji Heavy Industries, an aircraft research company. During World War II, the company manufactured planes for the Japanese war effort, and the post-war years brought a shift to the automaking industry and the birth of the Subaru brand. Among Subaru's early efforts was the 360, a Kei car it brought to the United States in 1968. It was slow and unsafe and almost ruined Subaru's reputation stateside.

Some of the cars Subaru has produced were a little weird, but the company has built a footing in the United States over the decades since it brought the flimsy, underpowered 360 here. Subaru's current lineup includes a handful of models that occupy the crossover/station wagon segment, including the popular Outback. This model began as a trim level of the Legacy wagon in 1995 and grew taller and more rugged in its first generation. For the second generation that debuted in 2000, Subaru gave the Outback its own badge, and it's remained a staple in Subaru's lineup since then. If you're considering a brand new or older specimen of these popular go-anywhere wagons, here are some things to keep in mind.

