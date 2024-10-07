5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Cars On The Market Today

Tesla's electric cars include a variety of useful features, including a Dog Mode that was introduced in 2019. It allows owners to leave their pooches in a climate-controlled car while a message on the touchscreen alerts well-meaning passersby that the dogs are safe and comfortable. Owners can also monitor their pets via the onboard camera and Tesla smartphone app, and Dog Mode can be used to cool the car in hot weather or warm it in the winter. It can't be activated, however, if the battery is at 20% or below.

Dog Mode is activated via the climate controls on the touchscreen and turns off as soon as you start driving again. Dog Mode may not be completely reliable, though. When it first rolled out, one owner reported that Dog Mode shut off when the fan was in manual mode, although X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk responded quickly to his concern.

@elonmusk @Tesla warning about dog mode... It's hot as all hell in Seattle. Today I used dog mode and luckily I kept the app open, to my horror the car was 85 degrees and climbing! Dog mode only works if in auto, if you manually set the fan and leave the AC turns off. — Rahul Sood 🏴‍☠️ (@rahulsood) July 31, 2019

This past summer, a software update caused malfunctions in Tesla's three automated climate control modes: Dog, Camp, and Keep Climate On. So, for now, it's best to leave a human in your Tesla with your dogs to make sure they are at a safe temperature at all times. Although Dog Mode is available on all Tesla models, owners of larger dogs will probably favor the Model Y for its generous cargo area and wide hatchback opening.

