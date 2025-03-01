The 8 Best Looking Hyundai Models Ever Designed

Around 20 years ago, there was an episode of "Top Gear" in which Jeremy Clarkson and James May tested a handful of cars from what they called the Pacific Rim — Korea and Malaysia. They were pretty harsh on the Kia and Hyundai vehicles, criticizing the styling, the build quality, and the powertrains. Indeed, Hyundai and Kia vehicles weren't exactly a favorite for many people for a long time. Nobody seemed to actually like them, and the only reason they did well was because they were cheap.

Things couldn't be more different now. You've probably heard the ugly duckling story about the Hyundai Motor Group before, so I won't bore you with that. One of the biggest differences between Hyundai vehicles from 20 years ago and today is unquestionably the styling. Hyundais are some of the sharpest looking normal cars on the road today, and that really is saying something.

And while most of the lookers from Hyundai come from the present day, a few cars from further back in the brand's history definitely win points in the styling department as well. Let's take a closer look.