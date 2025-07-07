12 Hidden Google Search Features You Probably Didn't Know About

The best way to improve your Google search is to tell it exactly what sort of search results you're looking for with search commands. Say you're looking for results only from a specific site. Type in site:(site URL) followed by your search query. For instance, entering "site:slashgear.com legion go s" gives you our Legion Go S review.

If you want an exact match for your search term, put it into quotes. A minus sign before a word excludes any results containing it. Using "source:(website)" prioritizes any results from that website. If you don't know a portion of what you're looking for (such as looking up a person whose middle name you've forgotten) you can replace the unknown word with an asterisk and Google will fill in the blanks. For an easier fill-in-the-blanks way of performing searches with strict parameters, you can also use Google's Advanced Search to further refine by languages, regions, and so on.

Boolean operators are another useful tool. Simply put, you add the words AND or OR between two search terms to tell Google how to interpret a search. For example, suppose you want to differentiate between the Legion Go and the Legion Go S. You could search for "Legion Go S OR Legion Go" to find results that only match one of the two terms. If you want to see both of those search terms to compare and contrast, then you could write "Legion Go S AND Legion Go S." Note that the Booleans must be in all caps for this to work. Booleans can also be combined with the search commands above.