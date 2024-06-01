How To Get Google's Old-Style Search Results (Before AI Ruined Everything)

AI overviews are being seen as the future of search by Google, but the company is also aware that users would need the good 'ole search experience for the time being. To that end, the company has added a new "Web" option at the top of the search results page, the bar where you find other options such as Images, News, Shopping, and more. But there's a proxy to always kick off your internet starch in the "Web" mode instead of landing on a page and then toggling to this tab.

That proxy is essentially a URL snippet called "&udm=14" that directs your search queries straight to "web" mode. All you need to do is visit the dedicated proxy URL at udm14.com in your browser. Anything that you look up from the search field of this proxy page will give you the classic Google Search view with 10 blue URL links to the websites where you will find answers to your query. You won't even see the knowledge panel on the side, and no extra metadata or information on the links.

Think of it as Google Search in an entirely practical format. Or, you can just bake it at the settings level for Chrome on Windows and macOS by following these steps:

1. In Chrome, follow these steps: Settings > Search Engine > Manage Search Engines. Alternatively, you can copy-paste this shortcut in the address bar: chrome://settings/searchEngines

Tushar Mehta/SlashGear

2. Find the Site Search section and click on the "add" button. Next, fill these details for each filed:

Search Engine: Google Web

Shortcut: @web

URL: {google:baseURL}search?q=%s&udm=14

3. Restart the Chrome browser, and you're good to go.