Cars Powered By The Ford Coyote Engine

It all began in the 1980s when Ford wanted a new V8 engine that could compete with the growing pressures from Chevrolet and Dodge. Seven years and $4 billion later, Ford came up with a new modular single-overhead cam V8, which became the stepping stone for the Coyote engine. Ford developed the Coyote as a replacement for the Ford Windsor V8. Though its development started in 2010, it saw the light of day in 2011 when the Mustang GT and Ford F-150 became the first powered by the 5.0-liter DOHC Coyote V8 engine.

Advertisement

Why did Ford call it Coyote? It was a fitting tribute to legendary driver AJ Foyt, who drove the company's first four-valve V8 engine race car, nicknamed The Coyote, to a tremendous 25-victory run. Over the years, four generations of Coyote engines have been developed, and it is also sold as a crate engine that can be bought separately for classic car builds and restorations. While the Coyote V8 is considered a reliable and powerful engine, it still has its fair share of common problems. But with four generations out, Ford is not resting on its laurels with development, either.

The Ford Coyote engine is popular for third-party builds and restorations. A few notable models include the Ringbrothers Mercury Cougar, Icon Bronco BR, and several Velocity Restorations' modified classic vehicles. All thanks to the Coyote being a lightweight, compact, and powerful engine.

Advertisement