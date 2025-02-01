10 Must-Know Mustang Facts For Every Ford Enthusiast

The Ford Mustang holds an unimpeachable place in the pantheon of automotive history, taking many forms through its seven generations. As one of the most popular and iconic vehicles of all time, it represents not only a bygone era of American muscle but the height of what modern technology can accomplish as a sports car.

A cultural icon, it has transcended the boundaries of the car world. Its presence is felt not just in gearhead circles, but also in countless movies, television shows, race tracks, and garages across America. Its popularity has turned it into a pop culture sensation, wrapped up in Americana and adored by fans around the world.

The Mustang has been around for over six decades, succeeding where so many of its competitors failed. The only continuously-produced holdover from the original era of American muscle, the Mustang evolved into a tribute to itself, inspiring individuals to fall in love with it all over again year after year.

Not every Mustang in the bunch is a home run (we ranked every Ford Mustang generation from best to worst), but since the original pony car hit the streets in 1965 up to the modern sports cars, Ford has poured endless amounts of love and dedication into its flagship performance vehicle. And that love has been returned in kind by those who fell in love with the pony car.

Whether you are an old Mustang salt or a new fan of the franchise, check out our list of 10 must-know facts for every Ford enthusiast.