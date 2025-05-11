12 Short-Lived Cars We Wish Were Still Around

Nicknamed Baby Godzilla thanks to its high power output and ATTESA all-wheel drive system — the same one found in the R32 Skyline GT-R — the Pulsar GTi-R is a reminder that Nissan once cared about rallying. It was built to homologate the Pulsar for Group A of the WRC, and to meet homologation, a minimum of 5,000 examples had to be built. Production began in 1990 and ended in 1994, although by the time it was discontinued, Nissan had already decided to pull out of competing at rallying's top level.

We've previously argued that the Pulsar GTi-R is one of Nissan's most important cars, despite the fact that it never received the same global recognition of its larger stablemate, the Skyline GT-R. While a 227 horsepower all-wheel drive hot hatch with rallying roots is probably never going to be a likely candidate for resurrection, particularly given Nissan's recent financial troubles, Toyota has proved that there's still an appetite for such a car. In Japan and Europe, where the Pulsar GTi-R was originally sold, the GR Yaris has proved hugely popular, selling in far higher numbers than Toyota was expecting.

A revived rallying Nissan would provide the company with a new halo car in Europe — the Z isn't sold there as it doesn't meet emissions standards. Also, since the WRC is revamping its ruleset for the 2027 season with the aim of attracting new manufacturers, now is arguably as good a time as any for a revival.

