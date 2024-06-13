Here's Why Kia Discontinued The Stinger

The Kia Stinger was discontinued in 2023 , at which time Kia also announced it would prioritize EVs instead. Around the same time as the Stinger's demise, the Kia electric EV6 GT burst onto the scene, becoming the new performance flagship in Kia's catalog. Interestingly, there was nothing gravely wrong with the Stinger, though. The 2022 Stinger was a sedan with style and power, and it earned a spot on our list of the top 10 cars with the most luxurious interiors under $40K. However, the reasons the Stinger was nixed have little to do with its value or aesthetics.

To understand the full picture, we'll need to look at market trends. The automotive industry has been transforming rapidly in recent years, and the story of the Stinger exemplifies these fast-shifting consumer tastes. As EVs replace internal-combustion engines and SUVs grow in popularity, the supply of automobiles is changing to meet the demand. It seems that, no matter how powerful, affordable, or luxurious a car is, the market ultimately determines success.