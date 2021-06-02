2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition debuts with updated styling

Kia has officially unveiled the 2022 Stinger Scorpion Special Edition after debuting the redesigned Stinger sport sedan a few months ago. Available to order now at Kia dealerships, the Scorpion Package adds $1,295 over a 2022 Stinger GT2, upping the base price to $53,630 and $57,125 for RWD and AWD, respectively. All prices are inclusive of $1,045 destination fees.

Now you might be wondering, what additional goodies do you get for an additional $1,295? You get a lot, actually, but what you don’t get is more power. The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion has a bevy of blacked-out exterior pieces like the fender garnish, side mirror caps, and exhaust tips. Also standard is a body-color rear spoiler, unique 19-inch black wheels, carbon-fiber interior trim, and a choice between Red Nappa or Black Nappa leather upholstery.

“Stinger was a wake-up call to a segment long populated by European sport sedans when it debuted in 2017. Since then, Stinger has built a loyal following of those looking for something unique, and the Scorpion is set to continue that approach,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.

As for engine choices, the Scorpion package is only available in the range-topping Stinger GT2 model. It means you get a free-revving 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine under the bonnet pumping out 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Standard across the lineup is an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, sending engine power to a standard RWD system or optional torque-vectoring all-wheel drivetrain.

The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition is built exclusively for the U.S. market and is only limited to 250 units per month. The Stinger Scorpion is available in three custom paint colors: Aurora Black, Ceramic Silver, and Snow White Pearl.

Standard features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, multi-connection Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch instrument cluster.

Safety-wise, the latest Stinger Scorpion has navigation-based cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera, to name a few. It would have been great if it came with more, umm, sting (more power), but we’re happy that Kia is spicing up the Stinger lineup with its new Scorpion Special Edition.