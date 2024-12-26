Is The Kia Stinger Really Returning In 2025?

In 2023, South Korean auto giant Kia pull the plug on the Kia Stinger six years after its 2017 introduction. The midsize luxury sedan is known for its luxurious interiors, excellent performance, and great value proposition. The very year it was discontinued, the Stinger also made it to SlashGear's list of the most luxurious cars under $40,000. Despite the Kia Stinger's rather short lifetime, the car did earn itself a significant fanbase, most of whom were unhappy with the company's decision to discontinue the car. In fact, Kia even made an official tribute video dedicated to the model, something car brand's don't usually do for discontinued vehicles.

Barely a year since Kia pulled the plug on the Stinger, there's been a slew of reports discussing the likelihood of the company reviving the brand, this time in the form of an electric vehicle (EV). Today, if you search for the "Kia Stinger EV" on YouTube, you'll likely come across several videos that supposedly give you a glimpse of this rumored model.

While these images may give you hope about the Stinger's return, the fact is that Kia has yet to officially confirm the existence of the EV model. We can, therefore, confirm with reasonable certainty that these images aren't real and have been uploaded for the sole purpose of garnering views by deceiving unsuspecting viewers. A sizable number of these images are AI generated, and using this kind of imagery to deliberately mislead viewers is part of an ongoing trend on social media and video-sharing platforms. We have previously witnessed similar rumors about vehicles like the 2025 Pontiac GTO, the Subaru Baja, and the Ford Excursion — none of which appear to be making a comeback anytime soon.

