Is The Kia Stinger Really Returning In 2025?
In 2023, South Korean auto giant Kia pull the plug on the Kia Stinger six years after its 2017 introduction. The midsize luxury sedan is known for its luxurious interiors, excellent performance, and great value proposition. The very year it was discontinued, the Stinger also made it to SlashGear's list of the most luxurious cars under $40,000. Despite the Kia Stinger's rather short lifetime, the car did earn itself a significant fanbase, most of whom were unhappy with the company's decision to discontinue the car. In fact, Kia even made an official tribute video dedicated to the model, something car brand's don't usually do for discontinued vehicles.
Barely a year since Kia pulled the plug on the Stinger, there's been a slew of reports discussing the likelihood of the company reviving the brand, this time in the form of an electric vehicle (EV). Today, if you search for the "Kia Stinger EV" on YouTube, you'll likely come across several videos that supposedly give you a glimpse of this rumored model.
While these images may give you hope about the Stinger's return, the fact is that Kia has yet to officially confirm the existence of the EV model. We can, therefore, confirm with reasonable certainty that these images aren't real and have been uploaded for the sole purpose of garnering views by deceiving unsuspecting viewers. A sizable number of these images are AI generated, and using this kind of imagery to deliberately mislead viewers is part of an ongoing trend on social media and video-sharing platforms. We have previously witnessed similar rumors about vehicles like the 2025 Pontiac GTO, the Subaru Baja, and the Ford Excursion — none of which appear to be making a comeback anytime soon.
A summary of rumors surrounding the 2025 Kia Stinger EV
As of this writing, there has been no official communication from Kia about the Stinger's possible return. However, in a September 2024 interview with Autocar, company president esident Ho-sung Song indicated that it's considering the possibility of coming up with a car similar to the Stinger GT, albeit with an electric powertrain. A few months before this report, The Korean Car Blog leaked documents in February 2024 that indicated that Kia was planning to launch a high-performance EV that would be the spiritual successor to the discontented Stinger. The same document also indicated the possibility of Kia calling this new car the Kia EV8, while indicating a possible launch window between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.
What is pertinent to note here is the fact that even if we take the word of Song to be true, it is too early to deduce that the supposed Stinger GT successor with electric motors will share the naming scheme with the old internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered sedan. As outlined earlier, the company might as well decide to designate this new car as the Kia EV8.
There is no denying that one of the reports about a possible spiritual successor to the Kia Stinger did come from a fairly credible source. Regardless, there is still a dearth of information about this rumored vehicle. We can maintain that the revival of the Kia Stinger seems very unlikely at this point in time.
Telltale signs of AI-generated imagery
While there's been no shortage of fake, misleading imagery surrounding unreleased, rumored vehicles on the internet, the proliferation of AI-based image generators appears to have made an already severe problem worse. Using these easy-to-use tools, even a layperson can generate a realistic-looking image of a non-existent product using simple text-based prompts. That being said, most misleading AI-generated imagery can be easily debunked if the viewer takes a detailed look. The first step in identifying a fake image is to check whether a reputed automotive brand or outlet published the image or has reported on it. If they haven't, chances are you're likely looking at a fake render.
The second, more direct method of identifying an AI-generated image is to look closely at the image itself. Most modern AI image generators suffer from a common issue — being unable to render legible text. You will almost certainly come across specimens with poorly rendered words and image elements that look unusually shiny. Further inspection may also reveal several lighting and detail-related inconsistencies. In some AI-generated images, a detailed look may also reveal glaring errors.
All things said, as AI image generators keep improving, these tools may eventually get much better at rendering realistic images. It is, therefore, going to be even more challenging to distinguish between real and fake automotive imagery going forward. In such circumstances, you're left with no other option but to rely on reputable publications for automotive content.