10 Chevrolet Models With The Cheapest Ownership Costs

Despite an ever-changing field of competitors both abroad and within the U.S., buyers keep flocking to Chevrolet. The brand posted a 1.5% overall growth in sales in 2024, shifting its highest number of vehicles since 2019. Brand loyalty undoubtedly plays a part in that success, but buyers wouldn't keep returning in such large numbers if Chevy's models didn't make financial sense to own. Accordingly, the Bow Tie brand offers a wide range of models with attractive ownership costs, not just in terms of upfront cost but in maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs as well.

These 10 models are the cheapest Chevrolet models to own according to data from KBB. The platform models total ownership costs in its data, including everything from gas bills to state taxes as well as the depreciation that virtually every new car will suffer. We've chosen to only include the 10 lowest cost models here, and so popular models like the Suburban, Tahoe, and Corvette are notably absent from the list.