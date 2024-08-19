10 Of The Strangest Cars Built By Luxury Car Brands

Everyone's idea of an ideal luxury car is different, with some buyers preferring athletic grand tourers and some preferring lumbering land yachts. As a result, automakers have come up with a huge range of variations on the traditional luxury car formula over the decades, with some going on to define the market and others ending up consigned to the archives. Even some usually conservative luxury automakers have experimented with radical new designs in the past, while for other brands, pushing the boundaries of the segment is a key part of their appeal.

A side effect of that continual experimentation is that, occasionally, very strange cars are launched from brands that usually don't like to rock the boat. Some boast unusual designs, others offer baffling combinations of options, and some are the product of unlikely partnerships. These cars are all among the strangest to emerge from their respective manufacturers over the years, but make no mistake, that's no bad thing. In fact, the unusual quirks of each one has contributed to its continual desirability among collectors, with most of them boasting a fanbase of dedicated owners who keep these odd rarities alive.