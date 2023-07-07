9 Of The Best TVRs Ever Made, Ranked

Few marques fit the stereotype of "small British car manufacturer" better than TVR. Since Trevor Wilkinson first set up his small shop in 1947, TVR has been through numerous scandals, bankruptcies, and changes of ownership, but a few things have always remained consistent. TVRs have always been a blast to drive, following the simple but effective formula of putting a powerful engine in a small, lightweight car. The cars have also always been comparatively rare. Even the brand's most successful models have been produced in much lower numbers than American or German rivals.

TVR has developed a reputation for questionable reliability over the years, although some models have proven themselves to be more dependable than you might expect. The stereotype of unreliability is one that the brand's current owners are keen to shake off with its latest car, the reborn Griffith, which TVR insists is on the way soon. Pandemic-related delays and issues with investors have meant years of setbacks for the struggling company, with the car originally slated to enter production in 2018. The latest reports claim the first units should be delivered to customers in 2024, barring any further delays. If that's true, then the first new TVRs in over 15 years might be only a few months away — so, it's a great time to take a look through the brand's back catalog and celebrate some of TVR's best cars.