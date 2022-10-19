Why America Banned The TVR Tuscan

The United States imports a whole lot of cars. Per World's Top Exports, the U.S. is far and away the most prolific buyer of foreign cars, and foreign models have been the most popular cars in the country since 2000. With imported cars playing such an important role in the American market, it can come as a surprise when a model is banned from sale in the United States.

One of the most perplexing examples of this phenomenon is the TVR Tuscan Speed Six. The early 2000s homage to the classic '60s British sports car had every element that makes American motorheads drool: supercar specs, including a 0 to 60 acceleration speed under 4 seconds and a fearsome 180+ miles per hour top speed married to head-turning European style and a halfway achievable price tag (via TVR Car Club). At an intended American MSRP of $75,000, the Tuscan Speed Six could outperform Ferrari 360s and Porsche 911 Turbos stickered at twice its price.

Certainly, U.S. drivers have never been shy about showing interest in their foreign favorites, banned or not. Thus far, however, the Tuscan Speed Six hasn't benefited from that kind of buyer interest. What went wrong? What did TVR miss that cost the British automaker the lucrative U.S. market?