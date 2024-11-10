6 Facts About Steve McQueen's Iconic 1968 Bullitt Mustang

A well-documented lover of racing in all its forms, actor Steve McQueen might have been a professional racer in another life. "I'm not sure whether I'm an actor who races or a racer who acts," the smoldering symbol of the '60s and '70s once said. The truth is likely somewhere in the middle.

Even while working as an actor, McQueen appeared in several races under the amusing pseudonym Harvey Mushman. And he was no dilletante. He piloted a $4-million Porsche to second place in the 1970 12 Hours of Sebring — while recovering from a broken foot sustained in a motocross race two weeks prior. And it took until the last lap for a Ferrari driven by Mario Andretti to overtake him.

It's only fitting that McQueen's memory should go hand-in-hand with one of the most legendary cars ever to grace the silver screen. Promoting a vehicle via a film has been standard for decades, but few examples are as memorable as McQueen's 1968 turn as police Lt. Frank Bullitt, during which he hurled a Mustang around the streets of San Francisco.

Maybe there was something magical about seeing the actor-cum-racer combine his passions into one glorious orgy of smoking rubber and power slides. The car chase became so iconic that it overshadowed an otherwise forgettable film and created a new Hollywood automotive legend: the Bullitt Mustang. Join us as we look into the car that birthed a million Ford fans and the truth about its fate.