Common Problems With The Ford 5.0 Coyote Engine (According To Owners)

Ford developed the 5.0-liter Coyote, destined to become known as one of the best V8 engines ever made, specifically for the Mustang GT. With dual overhead cams, Twin independent Variable Cam Timing (TiVCT), and four valves per cylinder, the first-gen Ford 5.0 Coyote in the 2011 Mustang GT produced 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque.

Advertisement

Ford F-150 enthusiasts often argue that 2015 through 2017 were the best years for Ford's Coyote engine. That second-generation version produced a respectable 435 horsepower and an even 400 lb-ft of torque. Ford's Gen 3 Coyote improved on the Gen 2 version by ramping up the engine's power output to 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque from 2018 through 2023.

The third-gen 5.0 Coyote added a direct fuel injection system to the existing port injection system found on previous Coyote iterations. In addition, cylinder diameters increased from 92.2mm to 93mm to accommodate larger pistons, and an the compression ratio was boosted from 11.1:1 to 12.1:1.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse welcomed the fourth-gen 5.0 Coyote V8, which boasted 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque, making it "the most powerful non-Shelby [Mustang] edition ever," according to Ford. With the relative lack of data for the Gen 4 Coyote, many feel the previous generation is the best Coyote engine. However, Ford 5.0 Coyote owners from every generation experience some common problems.

Advertisement