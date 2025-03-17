How To Clean Your Engine's Throttle Body (Without Removing It)

Our cars depend on many individual mechanical parts and systems, as well as a host of electrical sensors and computers to carry us to and from various destinations. Each of these components serves a critical purpose, and they work together to keep the engine purring and the wheels turning. Most people understand the engine's responsibility when it comes to propelling our vehicles down the road. However, internal combustion engines don't work on their own — they depend, in part, on a precise combination of fuel and oxygen to facilitate the small explosions that give them their power. To accomplish this, your car relies on fuel and air intake systems to deliver gasoline or diesel and oxygen to the engine for combustion. These systems comprise various individual parts themselves, including things like an engine air filter and fuel injectors, and they require routine service to keep them in tip-top shape.

One part of the air intake system that you may overlook — despite its importance — is the throttle body. The throttle body connects to your gas pedal, either via cable in the case of older vehicles or electronics in the case of most newer cars. As you depress the gas pedal, the throttle body opens wider, allowing more oxygen into the engine, while letting up on the gas decreases the amount of air entering the engine, reducing power. It's a sturdy component and generally not something you'll have to replace. However, it can become extremely dirty over time. When that occurs, you may experience engine performance issues. Luckily, cleaning the throttle body is relatively easy.

If you're interested in learning how to clean a throttle body, we've got you covered. As a former professional mechanic who has cleaned innumerable throttle bodies, I'll break it down.

