The Best And Worst Years For Ford's Coyote Engine

Since its mass-market debut in 2011, the Ford Coyote engine has become one of the best V8s ever made. The motor is beloved for its power, innovation, upgrade potential, and reliability. The Coyote V8 drove the most powerful sixth- and seventh-generation Mustangs, several models of F-150, and proved so popular among custom car builders that an entire category of builds has been named for it – Coyote swapping.

But while the Coyote engine is generally considered highly reliable and long-lasting, it's not without its issues, and some model years are regarded as more sound than others. When it comes to the best and worst years, most experts agree that newer is generally better. That's not always the case, though, as many enthusiasts consider the second-generation Coyote F-150s to be superior, while others believe the third-generation Coyote engines to be the best overall. In terms of the worst years, the Coyote engine is unique in that it has always been a relatively reliable and solid machine. However, Ford fans and experts largely agree that you should avoid the older years and hunt for a newer model if you're looking for the best Coyote engine.