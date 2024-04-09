Gen 2 Vs Gen 3 Coyote V8 Engines: What's The Difference?

Ford first introduced the Coyote engine back in 2010, and in the years since, this 5.0 L modular V8 has been a constant, important part of the company's line of engines. In 2023, Ford had already entered the age of the fourth generation of the Coyote for its 2024 model year vehicles. For a motor company to continue to tinker and improve a popular engine that many times over the course of not even 15 years, it indicates that it takes quite a bit of stock in making sure this V8 continues to be one of the best V8 engines of all time.

To illustrate how the Coyote has evolved, let's focus in on two generations of its lifespan: the second and third. In many respects, the two generations of the engine are quite similar. The basic design has remained the same, and details like the length of their stroke (92.7 mm), the connecting rod weight and length (618 g and 150.7 mm, respectively), and the valve material are all identical. However, there are other changes throughout the engine that later the size and material that show the Generation 3 Coyote to be a more productive V8 than the Generation 2 variant.

[Featured image by Jpogi via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]